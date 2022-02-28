28.02.2022 22:15:00

Hagerty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on March 24, 2022

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on that day. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call, including a short Hagerty video followed by a slide presentation highlighting fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com for 90 days following the call.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, Hagerty Marketplace, The Amelia, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival, and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

