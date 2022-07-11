Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 22:15:00

Hagerty to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Hagerty

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com for 90 days following the call.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-to-report-second-quarter-2022-results-and-host-conference-call-on-wednesday-august-10-2022-301584086.html

SOURCE Hagerty

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A- 11,32 -1,65% Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A-

