Hagerty will join forces with State Farm Classic Insurance Company to introduce State Farm Classic+

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest insurer of private passenger vehicles, State Farm®, is collaborating with Hagerty to introduce new coverage for classic vehicles beginning in 2022.

"We're thrilled this strategic alliance will position State Farm agents to help customers protect their classic vehicles while giving them an opportunity to connect with a community of car enthusiasts," said Rand Harbert, State Farm Executive Vice President and Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading provider of specialty insurance for classic, vintage and enthusiast vehicles. The company is known for its outstanding service and for its breadth of knowledge about collector vehicles.

"We are especially pleased to offer State Farm Classic+ customers access to popular Hagerty features and services," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "We are excited to work with State Farm and their incredible agents."

The State Farm Classic+ policy will be offered through State Farm Classic Insurance Company, a new wholly owned subsidiary of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, and may be subject to state regulatory review and approval. This policy will be available to new and existing customers through their State Farm agent.

State Farm Classic+ is expected to be available in all states by 2023.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

Hagerty: Andrew Heller, aheller@hagerty.com
State Farm: Chris Pilcic, chris.pilcic.fdfz@statefarm.com

