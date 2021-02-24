Haig Partners Serves As Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor On Sale Of US Adventure RV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to retail dealers in the U.S., served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to US Adventure RV on the sale of its Naperville, IL, location to Campers Inn RV, the largest family-operated dealership group in the country.

Largest Family-Operated Dealership Group, Campers Inn RV, Acquires US Adventure RV in Naperville IL.

"It has been a pleasure working with John and Paul Dresselhaus in assisting them with their strategic initiative to align their company with a premier industry leader, Campers Inn. I appreciate their trust in me, and the trust they placed in the depth of experience and relationships of the team at Haig Partners to help navigate this complex transaction," commented Kevin Nill, Partner with Haig Partners. "It became clear that the cultural alignment of both parties made a transaction, while complicated in structure, worthy of completing. We congratulate US Adventure RV and Campers Inn RV and look forward to watching their continued growth and success."

US Adventure RV has locations in Naperville, IL, (Chicago) and Davenport, IA, (Quad Cities) and has been repeatedly recognized as an RV Business Top 50 award winner, Airstream 5 Rivet Dealer and Winnebago Circle of Excellence winner. Campers Inn RV is the largest privately-owned family-operated RV dealership group in the country with 27 locations across the East Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions. In 2010 and consecutively since 2014, they have been selected as one of RVBusiness Magazine's Top 50 Dealers in North America and were honored as the winner of the 2014 Innovation Award from RVBusiness. In 2019, Campers Inn RV received the RVBusiness Top 5 Blue Ribbon Award. Most recently, Jeff Hirsch, President/CEO of Campers Inn RV, was inducted into the 2021 RVMH Hall of Fame.

"Having started and built our respective businesses, US Adventure RV and Campers Inn RV, are both built around similar philosophies of always maintaining the utmost in integrity standards," said John Dresselhaus, President, US Adventure RV. "Both organizations have been built around maintaining the best products from the best manufacturers and delivering unmatched customer satisfaction and support before, during, and after every sale. We believe this fact will lead to a seamless transition. Together we have an exciting and very bright future."

John Dresselhaus continued, "Our advisor, Kevin Nill with Haig Partners, contacted several national and regional dealership groups. Through his efforts, Campers Inn RV was chosen based on the quality of its leadership team, operations network, participative culture, and past financial success. This merger provides the Naperville US Adventure RV team members an unmatched opportunity to participate in the upside of a future Midwest regional expansion with Campers Inn RV. Through this process, Kevin Nill has become a trusted friend and has always conducted our discussions with the utmost integrity. Thank you, Kevin, for your efforts in bringing our two organizations together."

"We are pleased to have been able to work with the experts at Haig Partners on brokering a deal with US Adventure RV and expanding our dealership locations in the Midwest," said Jeff Hirsch, President/CEO, Campers Inn RV. "The process was professional and seamless, and they were a great asset in finding an organization that fit our company's culture and core values. The Haig team has been helpful in our goal of becoming the RVer's Trusted Resource for all RVers and their families across the U.S. through finding opportunities for us to expand our network of dealerships. We are excited to welcome John and Paul Dresselhaus, the Naperville US Adventure RV team and customers to the Campers Inn RV family and serving them across all of our locations."

John and Paul Dresselhaus, owners of US Adventure RV, will continue to own and operate the Davenport, IA, location while assisting Campers Inn RV with the management of the Naperville location and growth of future locations in the region.

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, RV and heavy truck dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed more than 270+ dealership transactions totaling over $7.5 billion, more than any other team in the industry.

