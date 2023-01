Hail Hydra: Kill snowflake servers so the cloud can take their place

According to Greek mythology, if you were to venture to a certain lake in Lerna, you’d find the many-headed hydra, a serpentine water monster that carries the secret to modern cloud architecture. Why? The thing is hard to kill, much like you want your cloud infrastructure to be. You cut one head off, and it grows two more.In the myth, even mighty Hercules needed help shutting down the resilient beast. Yet in the world of IT infrastructure, instead of spawning hydras we’re entrusting our digital futures to snowflake servers swirling in the cloud.We’ve lost sight of the true potential of infrastructure automation to deliver high-availability, auto-scaling, self-healing solutions. Why? Because everyone in the C-suite expects a timely, tidy transition to the cloud, with as little actual transformation as possible.To read this article in full, please click here