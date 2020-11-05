Hair Colour Chart Experts Guangzhou Boyan Meet Announces Ground-Breaking Fiber, and New Beauty range of Hair Care Hair Styling at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Boyan Meet's ultimate goal is to offer one-stop service to hair professionals in beauty industry worldwide. With the launch of their new hair colour chart fiber, they are a big and exciting step closer.

2020 has been a challenging year, but at Guangzhou Boyan Meet the innovative team has not let it stop or even slow their progress. As a result the company will be launching a pioneering new hair colour chart fiber and a new brand of products for hair dye, care and styling, Gouallty, at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week.

"We would not shut down the factory, or send our workers back home. All of us will stay together and put all our time and energy in the new hair fiber development," promised general manager Jun Liu. "With this new swatch fiber, we will work with all world famous brands in the coming future!"

A pioneering new Hair Colour Chart fiber

The new fiber combines matt quality and an incredible closeness to human hair, perfectly reflecting hair dye colour effects on natural hair. Top brands in the past would commonly use only a Japanese-made fiber for their brand color chart, but repeated requests from clients spurred Boyan to create their own.

Mr Liu reveals it was hard to acquire the technology to make a fiber that can accurately reflect over a thousand different colors. Finally in June it was launched, and at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week Boyan will have almost a thousand colors ready to offer to existing and new clients.

"There is much more we could do to offer a one-stop service to hair professionals around the world, which is our ultimate goal," says Mr Liu, who has stressed his mission many times in company meetings. "We are very close to it, yet there is still a long way to go."

Hair products and aluminium tubes

In 2018, Boyan has also introduced aluminium tubes designed for hair colour cream packaging. And, considering their expertise in hair, who else will be better than Boyan to create a brand of hair care, hair dying and hair styling products together?

Gouallty is the exciting result, and the brand will be revealed at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week. Register here to be one of the first to learn about Gouallty.

About Guangzhou Boyan Meet

Guangzhou Boyan Meet was founded in 2005 in Guangzhou, China, and since then has become one of the top hair colour chart manufacturers in Asia. Their precise in-house system of sample development, product and quality control has attracted clients worldwide. Boyan also offers OEM/ODM services, working with clients and hair care professionals to produce unique designs according to their requirements.

