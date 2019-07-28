Hair Professionals Wholeheartedly Admire the New GKhair One Control Titanium Flat Iron

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I found it very effective but above all, it is manageable and meets expectations."

Federico Longo - Italian Artistic Director

The all-new GKhair One Control Titanium Flat Iron has been launched and has received wide acclaim among the hair professionals who have had a chance to work with it. Designed with professional hair styling needs under consideration, it has been acknowledged as a must-have tool by hair artists. One Control Titanium Flat Iron allows you to take full control of your styling sessions with just one button. Easy and effective to use, this new flat iron comes with some amazing new features which set it apart from other styling tools.

Features

This iron features extra-large titanium plates which are 4.7 inches long and 2.4 inches wide (12cm x 6.15cm). The size of its plates makes this iron the ideal tool to use on all lengths and textures of hair. Titanium plates cancel out the frizz and electrostatic charge in hair while styling, ensuring a sleek and smooth finish every time. Highly recommended for professional use, this flat iron can heat up from 248°F to 450°F (120°C to 232°C). It further includes multi-gear temperature adjustment and touch-tone intelligent temperature control. It further includes a dual voltage feature, a safety lock for easy storage and a 360 degrees swivel cord to further simplify the styling experience.

Feedback



"I love this flat iron because it is so big but at the same time is light. Also, I like it because I like the fact that it has one button that controls everything and is so smooth that it does not pull the hair." – Arisleydi Reyes





"Excellent to work with any type of hair but on long and curly hair is even better. Makes our job easier and faster. I love the fixture of one control for everything like increasing or decreasing the heat setting." – Zorely Lopez





"The GKhair One Control Titanium Flat Iron is amazing. I am able to power on and adjust the temperature just by pressing one button. It reaches 450 degrees if needed and is a lightweight iron that covers more area on the hair with the plate size of 2.4 inches. It makes my ironing time go much faster and the hair is shiny and smooth." – Keva Davis





"Easy to use and leaves the hair look sealed and shiny. Great for keratin taming because the size is really good." – Juanel Pacheco





"The one-touch is easy to use and makes smoothing behind the chair more efficient! I love the larger plates for taming longer hair lengths! It's a must-have tool!" – Tricia Ostrom

