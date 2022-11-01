HAIRCARE DISRUPTOR K18 LAUNCHES AT SALONCENTRIC TO FURTHER CHAMPION THE PROFESSIONAL STYLING COMMUNITY

The viral biotech haircare brand deepens its support for independent stylists through expansion with access, educational support and biotech

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K18 Biomimetic Hairscience – the high-performance biotech haircare brand announces its expansion into mega-professional retailer SalonCentric today. The new partnership allows K18, a pro-first brand, to access and serve the largest independent stylist community in North America.

With a shift in the industry to independent stylists and booth renters post-pandemic, the partnership will enable K18 to empower more stylists through SalonCentric's expansive network as the stylists expand and grow their own businesses.

"K18 is transforming the way our salon community has been doing business. The universal nature of its application across all salon services, its radical simplicity and transformative results together with high profit margins per service are helping salon stylists focus on enhancing their artistry and delighting their customers while squeezing in more services into the day and making more income with less frustration," Suveen Sahib, Co-founder & CEO

The partnership's expanded distribution makes it easier for stylists to obtain K18's professional products, specifically created and developed to offer clients the high-performance results that K18's Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask has delivered since its debut in 2020. K18 will also offer its extensive library of resources, offering business tools and educational programming which goes beyond just products and focuses on equipping stylists with science-backed knowledge through this partnership

"In my 30 years of using hair products, I've never come across technology like K18. I am thrilled to be an ambassador and to bring education to the forefront with our Salon Centric launch in a massive way — that will connect and uplift stylists directly," Jack Martin, Celebrity Hair Stylist & K18 Hair Ambassador

The expanded distribution through SalonCentric ensures that even more stylists are now serviced in the United States and globally, whether they work independently or in a salon. It also builds upon K18's existing support for the Stylist community. K18 entered the market as a professional-first brand, with products built for the professional stylist community before expanding into the consumer category. Engineered to work in less time than other treatments, the breakthrough peptide-powered products allow stylists to maximize their time in the salon and see more clients. An early supporter of the creative stylist community, K18's "The Future Artist Scholarship Fund" awards scholarships and funds for emerging, budding stylists to kickstart their education as well as those already in the industry to continue their education and special-skill learning.

"We are elated to have this national partnership with K18. We have received numerous requests from our community to have K18 available at SalonCentric and are thrilled to welcome them to the SalonCentric family," said Kareema Wilson, Vice President of Partner Brands for SalonCentric. "Beginning Nov. 1, K18 can be purchased at all SalonCentric and StateǀRDA stores, on SalonCentric.com and via the SalonCentric App."

From the brand's official launch in 2020, K18 has been championed by renowned members of the professional haircare community and has since garnered a cult following through a roster of A-list celebrity fans and influencers like Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Rihanna. The brand touts many stylist ambassadors in addition to Jack Martin including Yusef Williams, Priscilla Valles, Linh Phan, Aura Friedman, and Eric Vaughn.

K18 has continued to focus on the hairstylist community, partnering with professional distribution, Behind the Chair and Mane Addicts, while creating stylist-driven social campaigns. Rather than solely focusing on traditional hair and beauty influencers, K18 has engaged with the professional community online, becoming the fastest growing brand on social media and building a collective of over 2,000 organic stylist ambassadors. The viral #K18hairflip TikTok campaign focused on gaining the support of stylists and colorists and resulted in over 11 billion views.

About K18:

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience is a biotech company rewriting the rules on hair care. Born after 10 years of complex bioscience research, the patented K18PEPTIDE™ works across every hair type + every salon service to reverse hair damage in four minutes.

With true damage repair fueled by the K18PEPTIDE, stylists can accomplish more while working with less damage. The K18 molecular repair category is clinically proven to reverse hair damage from bleaching, chemical services, and heat. The PEPTIDE PREP™ category is informed by science to tackle buildup of every level to make salon services + products perform better.

This approach to clinically proven, science-backed hair repair is beloved by professionals, celebrity stylists, editors, and hair expressors all over the world. This is hair freedom for all—engineered with biotech.

About SalonCentric:

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2008 and operating in 48 states, SalonCentric has more than 550 business partners, 585 SalonCentric stores, and 260 State and RDA stores.

