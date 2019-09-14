Haivision Collaborates with LightFlow by Epic Labs to Bring Intelligent, Content-Aware Processing to Edge Devices

MONTREAL, September 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haivision, a leader in video streaming solutions, today announced a collaboration with LightFlow by Epic Labs to significantly enhance live video encoding and processing. The collaboration will bring LightFlow's cloud workflow developments to Haivision's contribution edge devices (on-premise video encoders).

The first development integrates LightFlow artificial intelligence (AI) technology within Haivision video encoders, enabling real-time content-aware video encoding for live contribution streams. Content-aware encoding adjusts parameters in real-time based on the nature and complexity of the video content in order to optimize the bitrate and bandwidth to deliver the stream to the cloud and onward to live viewers, saving costs and improving quality for broadcasters. Content-aware video encoding improvements are continuously enhanced through machine learning and AI.

The second development is real-time contextual metadata extraction of key information about the video. Most metadata is situational – where and when the video was captured – a current expertise already embedded within Haivision encoders and transcoders. Contextual metadata extraction is the ability to generate metadata based on the content itself, using object detection, motion analysis, and other advanced video analysis techniques applied in real-time. Content-based metadata will assist in providing the downstream intelligence (Processing, Exploitation, and Dissemination - PED) systems the information they need for AI assisted decision making.

"Everything starts with the video encoder," said Mahmoud Al-Daccak, Haivision CTO. "An intelligent edge is the cornerstone to improvements in quality, the abilities of subsequent stages of processing and delivery, and cost reductions."

"The combination of cloud and edge reinforces each other's strengths," said Miguel Serrano, LightFlow CEO. "Embedding LightFlow technology within Haivision infrastructure brings the intelligence to the edge and enables the proven benefits of AI within the contribution stage of video workflows."

See advanced video encoding with AI and machine learning demonstrations at the IBC2019 conference in Amsterdam, September 13-17, at the LightFlow stand in Hall 14 – 14.A05 and at the Haivision stand in Hall 14 – 14.G27.

LightFlow's CEO Miguel Serrano will speak about the company's latest innovations and integrations with Haivision SRT Hub at IBC2019. To register, visit: https://www.haivision.com/srt-hub-overview-demo/

About Haivision

Haivision is the leader in live video streaming technologies, providing more than 25,000 organizations globally with video solutions that help them stream broadcast-quality, low-latency video from anywhere. Founded in 2004, Haivision is a profitable, privately held company with headquarters in Montreal and Chicago, and regional offices located throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle-East and APAC. To help solve the world's most difficult video streaming challenges, Haivision open sourced its award winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol in 2017 and founded the SRT Alliance, which now has over 250 industry leading companies supporting this new standard. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision is also recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. Learn more at haivision.com.

