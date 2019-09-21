HAIZOL Attends Largest Industrial Fastener Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On 17 September, Haizol attended the biggest industrial fastener show in North America. This show has been connecting distributors with suppliers since 1991, and fasteners are a crucial part for manufacturers, including Haizol. This international expo was held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, and saw 5,000 attendees from the automotive, construction, aerospace, and services and solutions industries.

This convention boasts 3 days of selling and networking opportunities, and has 86% of attendees recommend or approve purchases. With a focus on B2B trading, this event allows manufacturers and distributers to meet, network, and find new products. Big players in the technology, machinery and tooling industry gained valuable knowledge to help expand their business and sustain growth. Alongside this, attendees had the opportunity to partake in educational sessions to discover industry trends, understand inspections and regulations, and improve business operations.

Haizol is one of the key organizations who attended, specializing in industrial fasteners, tooling, and machinery in Asia, and distributing on a global basis. Haizol attended the conference to assist Las Vegas buyers in finding suitable cost-efficient partners to supply their parts.

Haizol.com is a global platform that can locate fastener suppliers, as well as other services such as machining, molding, and casting. Haizol match buyers worldwide with suppliers in Asia to product their parts, and also offer a one stop sourcing solution whereby buyers can get a quote for their parts in minutes and Haizol will fulfil the order.

SOURCE HAIZOL