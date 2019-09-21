21.09.2019 03:00:00

HAIZOL Attends Largest Industrial Fastener Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On 17 September, Haizol attended the biggest industrial fastener show in North America. This show has been connecting distributors with suppliers since 1991, and fasteners are a crucial part for manufacturers, including Haizol. This international expo was held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, and saw 5,000 attendees from the automotive, construction, aerospace, and services and solutions industries.

This convention boasts 3 days of selling and networking opportunities, and has 86% of attendees recommend or approve purchases. With a focus on B2B trading, this event allows manufacturers and distributers to meet, network, and find new products. Big players in the technology, machinery and tooling industry gained valuable knowledge to help expand their business and sustain growth. Alongside this, attendees had the opportunity to partake in educational sessions to discover industry trends, understand inspections and regulations, and improve business operations.

Haizol is one of the key organizations who attended, specializing in industrial fasteners, tooling, and machinery in Asia, and distributing on a global basis. Haizol attended the conference to assist Las Vegas buyers in finding suitable cost-efficient partners to supply their parts.

Haizol.com is a global platform that can locate fastener suppliers, as well as other services such as machining, molding, and casting. Haizol match buyers worldwide with suppliers in Asia to product their parts, and also offer a one stop sourcing solution whereby buyers can get a quote for their parts in minutes and Haizol will fulfil the order.

 

SOURCE HAIZOL

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich am Freitag behauptet. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB