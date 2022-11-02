Hakluyt announces partnership with Sesame Workshop

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has today announced a partnership with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organisation behind Sesame Street. Drawing on its global connectivity and in-house expertise, Hakluyt is helping Sesame Workshop deliver its mission to its fullest potential by providing pro bono advice on areas such as corporate strategy, policy and regulation, risk management, and partnership assessments.

Sesame Workshop's mission is to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Since 1969, Sesame Street has set out to give less advantaged children a chance to succeed by arriving at school ready to learn. It has since expanded to 150 countries around the world, teaching children not only the academic basics but the social-emotional skills they need to thrive. Learn more about its work here .

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, has been a member of Sesame Workshop's board since 2017. Welcoming this new partnership, he said: "Having been personally involved with Sesame Workshop for almost five years, I've seen first-hand the extraordinary impact of their work with children around the world. It's a truly inspiring organisation, and I couldn't be more proud that Hakluyt has now established this partnership. It will be an honour to leverage our firm's unique connectivity, insights and advisory expertise in support of Sesame Workshop's vital mission."

Steve Youngwood, CEO at Sesame Workshop, commented: "Varun has been a hugely impactful member of our board for five years now, and we are thrilled to develop a wider partnership with the team at Hakluyt. They have already proven to be excellent thought-partners, and we'll continue to look to them for future guidance and expertise."

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com.

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

