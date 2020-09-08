"Halal Restaurant Week Korea 2020" is coming online: KTO presenting "Halal TV" videos for Muslim tourists who miss Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Tourism Organization ("KTO", led by President Ahn Young-bae) will broadcast "Halal TV" for about two months from Sep. 14 to Nov. 16 on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/WOWKOREASUPPORTERS) to promote the beauty of Korean tourism for potential Muslim tourists although overseas travel is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTO's "Survey on Muslim Tourists' Travel to Korea" revealed that many Muslims find the lack of Halal restaurants inconvenient during their visit to Korea. Accordingly, the tourism organization has hosted an annual event called "Halal Restaurant Week Korea" for the past few years to address this issue. The main point of the event is to provide reliable information about Muslim-friendly restaurants serving Halal foods and special offers, including discount coupons.

This year, however, KTO carries out an online promotion for the event as it has become difficult for Muslim tourists to physically visit Korea due to the global pandemic. It plans to post new Halal-themed videos on its YouTube channel. The first video is titled "Halal K-Food Cooking Studio," showing Halal-safe Korean food recipes that are also easy to follow. Hosted by Chef Choi Gwang-ho (winner of MasterChef Korea Season 3), it features easy recipes for some of popular Korean dishes, such as Bibimbap, Tteokbokki, and K-Ramyeon (noodles), using ingredients easily found outside Korea.

In the second video called "Halal Restaurant Tasty Party," Muslim expats in Korea will share their views on some of well-known Halal restaurants across Seoul. It will be hosted by Zahid Hussain, who used to be on a popular Korean show called "Non-summit TV Talk Show". The panels will introduce some of the restaurants participating in the Halal Restaurant Week Korea event and promote a variety of Halal foods, ranging from traditional ones such as Shakshouka and Kebab to fusion dishes such as Halal Bulgogi.

A total of 10 videos will be uploaded every Monday from Sep. 14 to Nov. 16 on KTO's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/WOWKOREASUPPORTERS). In particular, an online promotional event will be organized, where viewers will get a chance to win gift cards when they post the photos or videos of making the dishes introduced on Halal TV's first video ("Halal K-Food Cooking Studio") on their social network accounts and leave the link in the comments, or write comments about the video.

Halal Restaurant Week Korea website: www.hrwkorea.or.kr

(Information about the event and participating restaurants, and links to download coupons)

https://www.youtube.com/c/WOWKOREASUPPORTERS

SOURCE Korea Tourism Organization