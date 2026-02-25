Haleon FY25 Profit Climbs, Revenues Down; Sees Growth In FY26, Mid-term; Plans GBP 500 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Haleon plc (HLN, HKN.L), a consumer healthcare company, reported Wednesday higher profit in fiscal 2025, despite weak revenues. Further, the company projects growth in adjusted operating profit and organic revenue in fiscal 2026 and medium term.

Additionally, the company has announced plans to allocate 500 million pounds of capital to share buybacks in 2026.

Haleon reported a 12.7 percent increase in fiscal 2025 profit before tax to 2.15 billion pounds from 1.91 billion pounds last year.

Profit after tax attributable to shareholders grew 15.6 percent to 1.67 billion pounds from 1.44 billion pounds a year ago. Earnings per share climbed 17.8 percent to 18.5 pence from 15.7 pence last year.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders was 1.70 billion pounds, compared to 1.64 billion pounds in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were 18.8 pence, compared to 17.9 pence last year.

Haleon's revenue for the year totaled 11.03 billion pounds, a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the previous year's 11.23 billion pounds. However, the company achieved organic revenue growth of 3 percent.

Further, the Board of Haleon has proposed a total dividend of 7.1 pence per ordinary share for 2025, including a final dividend of 4.9 pence per share, subject to shareholder approval. The final dividend is set to be paid on May 14 to holders of ordinary shares and US American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the register as of April 10.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Haleon expects organic revenue growth in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent, and high single-digit adjusted operating profit growth at constant currency, supported by productivity initiatives and operating leverage.

In the medium term, Haleon has set guidance of 4 percent to 6 percent annual organic revenue growth and high-single digit adjusted operating profit growth at constant currency.

The projected growth will be driven by approximately 50 to 80 basis points of adjusted gross profit margin expansion per annum, on average, which should support strong adjusted earnings per share growth.

