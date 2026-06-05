Haleon Recalls Certain Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels

(RTTNews) - Haleon PLC (HLN.L, HLN), a consumer healthcare company, said that it has voluntarily recalled four lots of Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels 125mg, 120 ct., and 72 ct. distributed on or about April 13.

The lots have been recalled due to potential contamination with a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant from a machine leakage during the packaging process.

"There is a potential that ingestion of the Softgels contaminated with the diluted propylene glycol-based coolant may result in adverse events such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea," the company said, adding that it has not received any reports of adverse impact related to this recall.

Gas-X extra strength Softgels are indicated to quickly break up gas bubbles in the digestive tract and provide relief.

No other lots of gas-x extra strength, gas-x ultra, gas-x maximum, and gas-x ultimate are impacted by this recall.

This recall has been conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.