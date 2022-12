Half a million vulnerable households miss out on help with energy bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Labour says ministers have been told repeatedly that people with prepayment meters are not getting enough supportCase studies: ‘I can’t afford to heat my son’s room’Up to half a million of the UK’s most vulnerable families have been left without government help to pay their energy bills since October, with an estimated 1.3m vouchers for homes with prepayment meters either lost, delayed or unclaimed.Charities and MPs are calling on ministers to intervene, with Labour saying the government has been warned “time and time again” that those on prepayment meters are not getting enough support. Continue reading...