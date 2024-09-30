|
30.09.2024 06:00:07
Half of Britons plan to ration energy use this winter as 10% bill rise looms
Survey shows 46% of people will use less energy than needed after price cap rise fuels average £149 bill increaseAlmost half of British adults will ration their energy use this winter, a survey has found, as energy bills will rise again by 10% this week.Charities have called on the government to do more to help vulnerable people to heat their homes, with the average household bill scheduled to rise by £149 after the energy price cap increases on Tuesday. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
