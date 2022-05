Half of older women fear having to work beyond UK state pension age - study

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Survey underlines lasting impact that career breaks or working part-time can have on payoutsHalf of older women fear they will have to keep working beyond the state pension age in order to make ends meet, according to research.As many as 53% of women aged 45 and over surveyed by the older worker advice website Workingwise.co.uk said they were concerned that their pension would not be enough for them to be financially independent in later life. Continue reading...