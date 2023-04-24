Half of UK public fear family would not be well looked after in care homes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Survey also reveals nine out of 10 older people believe there are not enough care staff in the countryCare home where staff were filmed abusing 88-year-old still breaking rulesTrust in care homes has slumped, leaving half of the British public lacking confidence that friends or family would be well looked after.Nationwide polling for the Guardian revealed nine out of 10 older people believe there are not enough care staff, and half have lost confidence in the standard of care homes since the start of the pandemic. Continue reading...