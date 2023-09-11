|
11.09.2023 11:40:00
Half of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in Apple. These 5 Stocks Make Up 66% of the Other Half.
Since taking over as CEO at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has delivered investors a return of 20% compounded annually. In other words, if you invested $1,000 in the company when Buffett took over, you would have nearly $3.8 million today. Buffett's strong track record is why his investment decisions draw a lot of attention. Most investors probably know that Apple stock is a significant portion of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. The conglomerate owns nearly $178 billion worth of the tech giant's shares, which make up roughly 50% of its total portfolio.The other half of Berkshire's portfolio comprises 47 stocks, but only five of them make up 66% of that other half. Here's what they are.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|167,42
|0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Optimismus zum Wochenstart: ATX und DAX oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Montag fester. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigte sich am Montag ein überwiegend schwächeres Bild.