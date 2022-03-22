|
22.03.2022 13:03:00
Half Of Workers Would Rather Quit Than Return To The Office Full Time, Robert Half Research Shows
- Majority of companies want staff back on-site, which could lead to turnover
- Working parents and millennials most likely to look for a new job if required to be in the office five days a week
- Future of work expert offers strategies for shifting to a flexible model that benefits all
MENLO PARK, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of uncertainty, many companies are eager to call employees back to the office for good, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. In a survey of more than 2,300 senior managers in the U.S., two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they want their teams to work on-site full time as COVID-19-related restrictions ease. This is down five points from a similar survey conducted last year, suggesting some companies have warmed up to the idea of flexible work.
Currently, only 1 in 3 senior managers support long-term hybrid schedules (where staff can divide time between the office and another location) and employees' ability to choose where they work. Those in technology (37%) are most open to flexibility.
View an infographic of the research highlights.
The Risk of an Employee Exodus
Return-to-office plans may lead to more resignations, separate research from Robert Half shows. In a survey of more than 1,000 professionals, half of respondents currently working from home (50%) would look for a new job that offers remote options if their company required employees to return to the office full time, up 16 points from one year ago. Working parents (55%) and millennial professionals (65%) are mostly likely to quit if called back.
"Employers may be holding onto the idea that the office is the best place to collaborate, innovate and get things done — but workers feel otherwise," said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. "Companies already face retention challenges, and taking away remote options will only exacerbate the problem. Hybrid work models give employers and employees flexibility and choice and are the way forward."
How to Embrace a Flexible Work Model
Companies may want to adopt a long-term hybrid work model but not know where to start. Trisha Plovie, senior vice president of future of work at Robert Half, offers five questions to help guide the process:
Read more about the benefits of embracing a hybrid work model on the Robert Half blog.
About the Research
The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 2,300 senior managers in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees (collected November 11 to December 30, 2021), and more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older (collected March 3-11, 2022) in the U.S.
About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/half-of-workers-would-rather-quit-than-return-to-the-office-full-time-robert-half-research-shows-301507519.html
SOURCE Robert Half
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robert Halfmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Robert Halfmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Robert Half
|107,00
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine im Fokus: ATX im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsstart positiv --- Börsen in Asien legen zu
Am Mittwoch geht es für den heimischen Markt zum Handelsstart leicht nach unten. In Deutschland geht es für den DAX weiter nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren zur Wochenmitte stärker. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne.