Half-year liquidity contract statement

                                                        July 31, 2023

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Ipsos SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2023:

  • 17,222 IPSOS shares
  • €806,767

During the 1st half 2023, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase124,247 shares€6,826,9761,046 transactions
Sale116,474 shares€6,370,727883 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2022):

  • 9,364 IPSOS shares
  • €1,253,106

During the 2nd half 2022, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase113,633 shares€5,571,538965 transactions
Sale123,679 shares€6,132,4271,042 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 12,527 IPSOS shares
  • €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,979 IPSOS shares
  • €233,110

Following the acquisition of 100% of Exane SA by the BNP Paribas Group in 2021, Exane SA will be merged into BNP Paribas in the fourth quarter of 2023 (the "Merger").

Once the Merger is completed, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, a member of Euronext Paris, will become legally responsible for managing the IPSOS liquidity contract.

