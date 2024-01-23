Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Paris, 23rd January 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

35,867 shares

€ 4,753,271.31

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,676

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,675

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,039,202 shares for € 17,238,710.21

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,072,280 shares for € 17,829,248.88

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account: 68,945 shares € 4,086,870.40 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,696 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,729 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 948,896 shares for € 18,713,694.64 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 993,671 shares for € 19,670,412.02





the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares € 5,000,000.00





The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a) – 9M 2023 revenue: €2,440m (a)

– 9M 2023 revenue: €2,440m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5),CDP (A-), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVad

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains, and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,676 1,039,202 17,238,710.21 5,675 1,072,280 17,829,248.88 03/07/2023 25 5,300 96,142.00 34 7,500 136,650.00 04/07/2023 59 8,500 154,360.00 56 10,636 193,575.20 05/07/2023 77 14,224 253,187.20 1 1 17.96 06/07/2023 50 9,193 154,442.40 3 1,000 17,040.00 07/07/2023 - - - 31 4,500 76,185.00 10/07/2023 12 1,000 16,890.00 11 2,500 42,750.00 11/07/2023 29 4,500 77,535.00 22 4,600 79,488.00 12/07/2023 27 2,471 42,698.88 32 2,900 50,170.00 13/07/2023 25 2,400 41,928.00 24 1,824 31,920.00 14/07/2023 19 3,054 53,139.60 28 2,859 49,860.96 17/07/2023 47 3,860 67,009.60 29 3,215 55,908.85 18/07/2023 10 1,418 24,630.66 75 10,203 178,552.50 19/07/2023 45 9,050 158,827.50 66 9,266 163,081.60 20/07/2023 102 12,258 214,024.68 47 7,333 128,547.49 21/07/2023 77 12,688 219,629.28 36 7,637 132,501.95 24/07/2023 90 9,723 164,513.16 - - - 25/07/2023 46 5,000 82,300.00 46 5,566 91,839.00 26/07/2023 13 754 12,237.42 56 7,955 131,257.50 27/07/2023 69 15,542 260,017.66 69 14,039 236,697.54 28/07/2023 36 5,248 87,431.68 90 15,800 265,282.00 31/07/2023 88 9,872 166,935.52 42 11,000 186,890.00 01/08/2023 39 13,074 219,904.68 41 9,154 154,885.68 02/08/2023 67 14,406 240,003.96 - - - 03/08/2023 61 10,845 179,376.30 67 16,402 273,913.40 04/08/2023 26 6,507 110,814.21 60 15,500 264,895.00 07/08/2023 23 5,717 98,503.91 50 11,500 198,720.00 08/08/2023 59 12,489 213,936.57 29 5,500 94,545.00 09/08/2023 50 8,811 151,020.54 51 10,362 178,640.88 10/08/2023 19 2,501 43,192.27 44 12,638 219,016.54 11/08/2023 67 12,676 216,632.84 2 501 8,657.28 14/08/2023 42 8,500 142,715.00 20 4,654 78,326.82 15/08/2023 48 9,500 158,935.00 31 5,701 95,605.77 16/08/2023 74 12,500 207,625.00 20 3,000 50,070.00 17/08/2023 57 10,500 170,940.00 52 8,001 130,416.30 18/08/2023 54 12,001 194,536.21 65 11,311 183,916.86 21/08/2023 30 4,000 65,520.00 49 8,999 147,853.57 22/08/2023 44 8,500 138,890.00 32 6,949 113,755.13 23/08/2023 47 7,500 121,725.00 42 7,052 114,877.08 24/08/2023 46 10,065 164,160.15 44 8,184 133,890.24 25/08/2023 14 3,001 50,296.76 52 13,006 218,370.74 28/08/2023 58 10,000 167,100.00 62 13,000 218,530.00 29/08/2023 40 5,378 91,157.10 66 11,680 198,793.60 30/08/2023 62 14,122 239,932.78 45 11,320 192,892.80 31/08/2023 4 1,013 17,150.09 53 9,540 162,657.00 01/09/2023 48 10,130 172,210.00 16 4,044 69,152.40 04/09/2023 6 1,000 17,070.00 44 9,158 156,418.64 05/09/2023 84 13,657 229,301.03 - - - 06/09/2023 77 12,753 209,786.85 14 2,164 35,684.36 07/09/2023 53 10,669 173,584.63 37 7,400 120,694.00 08/09/2023 59 9,078 146,700.48 30 4,925 79,785.00 11/09/2023 - - - 58 14,286 242,862.00

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,676 1,039,202 17,238,710.21 5,675 1,072,280 17,829,248.88 12/09/2023 60 11,400 192,318.00 22 3,563 60,571.00 13/09/2023 51 9,000 151,740.00 49 10,814 182,648.46 14/09/2023 55 9,536 159,155.84 44 10,394 174,723.14 15/09/2023 71 11,252 190,496.36 65 12,729 216,774.87 18/09/2023 58 13,112 217,921.44 2 500 8,390.00 19/09/2023 23 3,500 57,050.00 37 5,700 93,594.00 20/09/2023 28 6,000 99,240.00 32 5,906 97,921.48 21/09/2023 56 12,001 195,136.26 15 3,001 48,886.29 22/09/2023 45 8,900 143,735.00 48 8,590 138,986.20 25/09/2023 48 7,200 116,928.00 46 11,165 181,877.85 26/09/2023 69 13,900 223,373.00 - - - 27/09/2023 56 13,500 209,520.00 45 5,000 77,900.00 28/09/2023 46 10,500 162,645.00 92 13,500 209,925.00 29/09/2023 14 2,700 43,173.00 85 14,500 232,435.00 02/10/2023 60 13,900 219,203.00 18 2,475 39,476.25 03/10/2023 85 16,104 247,518.48 28 5,122 79,903.20 04/10/2023 33 6,500 97,955.00 33 8,500 128,775.00 05/10/2023 28 6,000 91,440.00 93 15,500 238,545.00 06/10/2023 43 7,639 119,550.35 66 14,057 220,694.90 09/10/2023 73 13,861 215,677.16 74 13,500 211,140.00 10/10/2023 - - - 69 15,480 247,525.20 11/10/2023 40 6,501 104,276.04 42 6,500 105,235.00 12/10/2023 71 13,409 213,069.01 43 7,587 122,150.70 13/10/2023 74 13,091 205,005.06 46 8,571 134,907.54 16/10/2023 19 2,500 38,675.00 87 12,440 194,064.00 17/10/2023 42 9,436 148,711.36 82 14,565 230,563.95 18/10/2023 71 15,500 244,745.00 96 14,966 237,360.76 19/10/2023 82 17,066 264,693.66 12 2,501 39,190.67 20/10/2023 47 11,000 165,330.00 48 8,561 129,356.71 23/10/2023 33 6,000 89,520.00 113 16,939 256,117.68 24/10/2023 12 1,128 17,495.28 78 15,560 242,424.80 25/10/2023 83 17,372 264,575.56 - - - 26/10/2023 55 7,500 108,675.00 36 5,312 77,502.08 27/10/2023 27 2,647 38,566.79 60 11,119 163,782.87 30/10/2023 44 6,151 91,834.43 42 7,733 116,149.66 31/10/2023 73 12,874 190,663.94 56 11,723 174,438.24 01/11/2023 21 3,975 58,869.75 68 11,943 178,070.13 02/11/2023 8 1,000 15,070.00 72 13,082 198,977.22 03/11/2023 5 1,500 23,265.00 28 7,000 108,850.00 06/11/2023 57 9,500 146,395.00 21 4,000 62,040.00 07/11/2023 66 10,300 157,487.00 89 15,869 245,017.36 08/11/2023 57 9,602 146,814.58 69 13,652 210,377.32 09/11/2023 - - - 62 15,479 246,425.68 10/11/2023 30 7,500 124,200.00 48 12,000 201,240.00 13/11/2023 11 2,115 35,003.25 42 9,500 159,410.00 14/11/2023 4 1,241 20,873.62 91 15,000 259,350.00 15/11/2023 49 6,400 113,280.00 54 10,212 181,365.12 16/11/2023 76 15,076 262,774.68 - - - 17/11/2023 44 12,724 218,852.80 34 6,412 111,440.56 20/11/2023 30 5,000 85,500.00 40 4,988 85,544.20 21/11/2023 86 15,207 256,998.30 13 3,185 54,113.15





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,676 1,039,202 17,238,710.21 5,675 1,072,280 17,829,248.88 22/11/2023 22 5,294 89,627.42 92 17,318 294,232.82 23/11/2023 34 6,217 105,937.68 32 5,000 85,450.00 24/11/2023 32 9,000 154,260.00 61 10,500 180,495.00 27/11/2023 40 8,500 146,030.00 38 7,001 120,977.28 28/11/2023 42 6,575 112,103.75 50 8,560 146,975.20 29/11/2023 4 595 10,364.90 33 7,439 129,736.16 30/11/2023 18 4,916 85,243.44 25 5,257 91,682.08 01/12/2023 12 3,406 59,843.42 56 13,243 234,136.24 04/12/2023 62 13,994 246,994.10 27 6,000 107,040.00 05/12/2023 64 13,500 235,305.00 47 10,501 183,557.48 06/12/2023 44 9,252 161,724.96 38 8,999 157,842.46 07/12/2023 36 8,192 142,540.80 62 13,199 232,302.40 08/12/2023 59 10,322 182,905.84 51 10,301 183,460.81 11/12/2023 88 14,464 253,987.84 4 1,550 27,419.50 12/12/2023 84 15,410 265,052.00 7 1,501 26,012.33 13/12/2023 40 7,800 131,586.00 47 7,201 121,912.93 14/12/2023 37 7,000 121,100.00 77 15,899 276,960.58 15/12/2023 23 4,040 71,184.80 61 12,650 224,158.00 18/12/2023 69 13,282 231,505.26 51 8,502 148,614.96 19/12/2023 48 8,500 149,345.00 39 8,154 143,591.94 20/12/2023 10 2,001 35,197.59 82 16,345 289,143.05 21/12/2023 73 12,077 213,279.82 54 10,318 183,144.50 22/12/2023 9 1,597 28,442.57 58 11,792 212,609.76 27/12/2023 27 3,000 54,810.00 14 1,890 34,681.50 28/12/2023 50 9,162 165,832.20 32 6,633 120,455.28 29/12/2023 26 4,338 78,908.22 28 3,867 70,456.74

Attachment