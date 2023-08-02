|
02.08.2023 12:40:28
Half-year Report
Unaudited Half-year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2023
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
2 August 2023
The Company is pleased to report that it has published its unaudited Half-year Report and financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023.
The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the link below at the bottom of the RNS announcement.
The Half-year Report may also be downloaded from the Company’s website at https://senecavct.co.uk/reports-documents/.
In order to ensure that shareholders receive regular information in respect of their investment in the Company, we intend to continue to provide a virtual presentation of the interim and annual results as well as a general portfolio update at least twice annually. The details of this year’s virtual interim results shareholder update presentation will be announced via a Regulatory News Service announcement on the London Stock Exchange and will also be made available on our website in due course. Please visit www.senecavct.co.uk to find out more information.
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
For further information, please contact:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk
Attachment
