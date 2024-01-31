Half-year report

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

HALF YEAR RESULTS

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2023.

Financial highlights:

Revenue increased by 2.5% to £1,693,910 (2022 - £1,652,467).

Core recurring revenue model remains resilient.

(Loss)/Profit after tax of (£121,562) compared to £27,656 in 2022, a decrease of £149,218. This decrease is mainly due to increased amortisation, increased interest charges and reduced tax benefit.

Amortisation £570,007 compared to (2022 - £354,363). This 61% increase was in line with our policy of amortising R&D development since 2019.

Cash at bank at the period end was £386,122 (2022 - £371,978).

R&D tax credits on ordinary activities down by 14% due to change in HMRC allowances.

Operational highlights:

New SMART Referral solution prototype with customers receives glowing response. Please see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyxx3ixgCgw.

An Independent Health Economics Study completed demonstrating the value of DXS SMART Referrals Solution with a potential budget impact estimation of £44 million net saving to the NHS. This compelling evidence is proving particularly persuasive with potential customers.

Formal i4i Hypertension evaluation completed showing ability of the ExpertCare solution to significantly improve efficiencies for managing high blood pressure.





Post Period Events:

Post period and on 30 November 2023, the Company announced that it had jointly with Health Innovate East, won a UK Innovate Grant to the value of £409,000 to help accelerate ExpertCare’s route to market. The grant includes the addition of Cholesterol and Diabetes to the technology platform. This 18 month project commenced on 1 December 2023.





Outlook

Implementation of our pipeline business is being hindered as the NHS Central Funding pot, on which our solutions largely depend, remains frozen whilst awaiting internal NHS renewal processes to be finalised. Until this happens our ability to achieve previous market guidance on turnover, which was anticipated at £3.8 million by April 2024 and £4.7 million by 2024 calendar year end, will be delayed. The Company will give more detailed guidance on this during April.

As a counter to this we have been innovating new ways of securing NHS contracts.

Gaining evidence evaluated by third parties proving the ROI to the NHS.

Offering a Risk Sharing and Reward model to the NHS by receiving significant upside if we achieve the NHS desired targets.

Providing services to overcome the NHS resource shortage challenge.





In pivoting as described above, we are entering into formal collaborations with organisations that currently have the skill and accreditation to work with us.

David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS, commented:

"Although gaining sales growth remains frustratingly slow, we are more confident than ever that we have exceptionally effective solutions for helping the NHS to resolve their acknowledged problems and that this can be demonstrated by provable data:

£ Millions saved yearly.

Tens of thousands of patient lives saved.

Helping with the resource shortage.

Contributing to the NHS Net Zero Targets.

Our team remain filled with conviction and enthusiasm for what we have to offer and as a result we are finalising a set of Management Incentive and Option Scheme to replace the one that expired last year. In addition, we are looking at introducing a wider staff incentive share scheme.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2023

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six month period ended 31 October 2023

Unaudited Group 6 Months ended 31 Oct 2023



Unaudited

6 Months ended

31 Oct 2022



Audited

Year to

30 April 2023 Continuing Operations Continuing Operations Continuing Operations £ £ £ Turnover 1,693,910 1,652,467 3,391,219 Cost of Sales (205,274) (229,308) (466,722) Gross Profit 1,488,636 1,423,159 2,924,497 Administration Costs (1,132,280) (1,175,224) (2,261,897 Depreciation and Amortisation (570,007) (354,363) (705,253) Operating (loss) (213,651) (106,428) (42,653) Sundry Income 7 - 5 (213,644) 106,428 (42,648) Interest payable and similar expenses (44,828) (24,841) (55,058) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (258,472) (131,269) (97,706) Tax on profit on ordinary activities 136,910 158,925 322,897 Profit for the period (121,562) 27,656 225,191 ========= ========= ========= Profit per share* basic (0.2p) 0.1p 0.5p fully diluted (0.2p) 0.1p 0.5p Weighted average number of shares 62,051,036 48,253,416 48,253,416 ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 October 2023

Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2023 Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2022 Audited

Group at

30 April 2023 £ £ £ Fixed Assets Intangible Assets 5,942,117 5,499,920 5,860,209 Tangible Assets 565 1,868 1,122 _________ _________ _________ 5,942,682 5,501,788 5,861,331 _________ _________ _________ Current assets Debtors Amounts falling due within one year 580,317 487,179 791,321 Cash at bank and in hand 386,122 398,745 371,078 _________ _________ _________ 966,439 885,924 1,163,299 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (1,189,392) (839,344) (865,475) _________ _________ _________ Net current assets / (liabilities) (222,953) 46,580 297,824 _________ _________ _________ Total assets less current liabilities 5,719,729 5,548,368 6,159,155 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year (232,595) (607,095) (720,446) Deferred income (424,762) (548,975) (848,876) _________ _________ _________ 5,062,372 4,392,298 4,589,833







========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Called up share capital 211,273 159,246 159,246 Share Premium 3,213,395 2,671,321 2,671,321 Share option reserve 9,451 173,808 21,382 Retained earnings 1,628,253 1,387,923 1,737,884 _________ _________ _________ Shareholders’ Funds 5,062,372 4,392,298 4,589,833 ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS

Six months ended 31 October 2023

Unaudited

Group

Six months ended 31 Oct 2023 Unaudited

Group

Six months ended 31 Oct 2022 Audited Group year ended 30 April 2023 £ £ £ Cash flow from operating activities 448,174 (135,175) 549,803 Interest paid (44,828) (24,841) (55,058) Sundry Income 7 - 5 R&D tax credit - 323,925 323,897 _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from operating activities 403,353 163,909 818,647 _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets (651,358) (669,967) (1,380,617) Proceeds in respect of tangible fixed assets - 144 361 _________ _________ _________ (651,358) (669,823) (1,380,256) _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Proceeds of share issue 500,000 Repayment of long term loans (237,851) (47,720) (268,792) Advance of long term loans - 500,000 750,000 _________ _________ _________ 262,149 452,280 (481,208) _________ _________ _________ Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,144 (53,634) (80,401) Cash and Cash equivalents at 30 April 2023 371,978 452,379 452,379 _________ _________ _________ Cash and Cash equivalents at 31 October 2023 386,122 398,745 371,978 ========= ========= ========= Cash and Cash equivalents consists of: Cash at bank and in hand 386,122 398,745 371,978 ========= ========= =========

Net Debt Reconciliation

Current Debt Non Current Debt Cash Total £ £ £ At 30 April 2021 (207,139) (449,125) 792,318 136,054 Cash flow (85,993) 117,795 (339,939) (308,137) _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2022 (293,132) (331,330) 452,379 (172,083) Cash flow (50,458) (359,012) (80,401) (489,871) _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2023 (343,590) (690,342) 371,978 (661,954) Reallocation of long term to current debt (250,000) 250,000 Share Issue as reduction of loans to Directors and senior staff 94,101



94,101 Cash flow (63,997) 207,747 14,144 157,894 _________ _________ _________ _________ At 31 October 2023 (563,486) (232,595) 386,122 (409,959) ========= ========= ========= =========

The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.