12.02.2024 17:45:00

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2023

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Ipsos SA to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2023:

  • 7,052 IPSOS shares
  • € 1,423,021

During the 2nd half 2023, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 109,338 shares € 5,097,321 1 138 transactions
Sale 117,484 shares € 5,586,114 1 110 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2023):

  • 17,222 IPSOS shares
  • €806,767

During the 1st half 2023, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 124,247 shares €6,826,976 1,046 transactions
Sale 116,474 shares €6,370,727 883 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 12,527 IPSOS shares
  • €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,979 IPSOS shares
  • €233,110

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ipsos S.A. 61,75 1,73% Ipsos S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen liefern freundliche Vorgaben für den ATX-Start -- DAX vorbörslich höher -- Gewinne in Asien
In Deutschland zeichnet sich ein positiver Handelsstart ab. Die Anleger in Asien greifen am Donnerstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen