Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2023

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Ipsos SA to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2023:

7,052 IPSOS shares

€ 1,423,021

During the 2nd half 2023, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 109,338 shares € 5,097,321 1 138 transactions Sale 117,484 shares € 5,586,114 1 110 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2023):

17,222 IPSOS shares

€806,767

During the 1st half 2023, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 124,247 shares €6,826,976 1,046 transactions Sale 116,474 shares €6,370,727 883 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

12,527 IPSOS shares

€926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€233,110

Attachment