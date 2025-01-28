|
28.01.2025 18:18:57
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2024
January 28, 2025
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Ipsos SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2024:
- 24,859 IPSOS shares (transactions pending completion)
- €425,871
During the 2nd half 2024, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|85,882 shares
|€4,591,737
|970 transactions
|Sale
|81,783 shares
|€4,399,216
|861 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2024):
- 20,202 IPSOS shares
- €652,701
During the 1st half 2024, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|128,453 shares
|€8,107,247
|1,485 transactions
|Sale
|115,352 shares
|€7,308,512
|1,118 transactions
At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- €926,655
At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- €233,110
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ipsos S.A.
|46,10
|0,39%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt nach DeepSeek-Schock tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Japan-Börse unter Druck - Handelspause in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen notieren im Plus. DeepSeek belastete am Dienstag den japanischen Aktienmarkt.