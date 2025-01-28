28.01.2025 18:18:57

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2024

                                                        January 28, 2025

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Ipsos SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2024:

  • 24,859 IPSOS shares (transactions pending completion)
  • €425,871

During the 2nd half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase85,882 shares€4,591,737970 transactions
Sale81,783 shares€4,399,216861 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2024):

  • 20,202 IPSOS shares
  • €652,701

During the 1st half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase128,453 shares€8,107,2471,485 transactions
Sale115,352 shares€7,308,5121,118 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 12,527 IPSOS shares
  • €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,979 IPSOS shares
  • €233,110

Attachment


