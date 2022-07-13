Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 22:15:00

Half-year Report on the Nanobiotix Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company”), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont.

As of June 30, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 25,706
- Cash balance: € 60,051.07

During the 1st Half of 2022, a total of:

Buy side

 

Traded volume:
306,341 shares

 

€1,883,900.28

 

2,285 transactions

Sell side

 

Traded volume:
296,091 shares

 

€1,846,535.38

 

2,127 transactions

As of December 31, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 15,456
- Cash balance: € 97,415.97

Upon signing of the liquidity contract the following assets were made available:

- Number of shares: 0
- Cash balance: € 300,000.00

The implementation of this half-year report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Appendix

 

Buy Side

Sell Side

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded
volume in
EUR

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded
volume in
EUR

TOTAL

2 285

306 341

1 883 900,28

2 127

296 091

1 846 535,38

03/01/2022

0

0

0

21

2360

17493,97

04/01/2022

30

4753

35173,63

6

716

5470,24

05/01/2022

0

2100

14984,76

0

3315

23778,83

06/01/2022

2

420

3015,6

37

5679

44096,87

07/01/2022

12

869

7194,89

0

0

0

10/01/2022

30

4602

36377,89

24

1948

15592,77

11/01/2022

6

1332

10283,31

20

2639

20708,5

12/01/2022

24

2181

17436,66

40

2667

21531,22

13/01/2022

20

3301

26441,67

28

3268

26262,96

14/01/2022

29

3580

28429,14

15

2143

17134,14

17/01/2022

9

1201

9562,96

22

2923

23399,2

18/01/2022

20

2919

23085,2

7

1315

10416,25

19/01/2022

0

2905

22440,25

0

6021

47191,39

20/01/2022

45

6542

51125,08

39

6633

52169,21

21/01/2022

0

4402

34010,29

0

0

0

24/01/2022

0

1809

12956,96

0

450

3318,75

25/01/2022

8

1150

7789,3

18

2810

19175,72

26/01/2022

11

765

5206,82

15

2306

15981,96

27/01/2022

0

1164

8376,73

0

4044

28807,03

28/01/2022

35

7856

54686,4

16

2937

20504,37

31/01/2022

17

3256

22758,14

40

5682

40163,22

01/02/2022

0

2328

16191,94

0

2614

18442,55

02/02/2022

0

0

0

26

3893

28882,56

03/02/2022

25

2002

15008,19

0

0

0

04/02/2022

28

2825

20870,82

12

1752

13038,38

07/02/2022

25

2282

16951,61

18

2735

20459,17

08/02/2022

19

2626

19552,93

28

2355

17646,96

09/02/2022

0

1130

8388,89

0

1409

10550,03

10/02/2022

21

4011

30677,33

24

3728

28587,8

11/02/2022

23

4045

30890,05

17

4732

36336,55

14/02/2022

0

6691

49974,41

0

5776

43559,13

15/02/2022

20

2472

18737,27

21

4703

36150,55

16/02/2022

28

3545

27412,07

34

2710

21038

17/02/2022

22

2835

21832,62

13

2129

16514,44

18/02/2022

22

3707

28062,36

1

1

7,68

21/02/2022

36

4045

29154,34

4

550

4089,53

22/02/2022

21

3367

22882,13

15

2451

16898,91

23/02/2022

29

5689

38694,87

21

2940

20181,63

24/02/2022

26

3184

20432,05

23

3991

25924,74

25/02/2022

3

301

2010,62

37

5187

35355,63

28/02/2022

16

1800

12132

20

2864

19767,9

01/03/2022

51

4724

32079,27

0

0

0

02/03/2022

43

3055

19923,18

23

2828

18626,34

03/03/2022

47

5304

34617,62

21

3505

23263,39

04/03/2022

36

4389

27518,15

5

665

4262,65

07/03/2022

52

5548

31326,23

42

5387

30655,26

08/03/2022

28

2369

13157,9

26

2311

13083,73

09/03/2022

21

1517

9290,26

53

6168

37323,8

10/03/2022

58

4261

26428

46

4244

26509,72

11/03/2022

12

2651

16604,01

59

4804

30249,83

14/03/2022

4

1111

7042,85

10

1001

6473,27

15/03/2022

25

3902

24260,69

0

0

0

16/03/2022

0

100

625

0

2492

15833,42

17/03/2022

3

600

3802,5

64

6644

42855,13

18/03/2022

12

1217

8068,59

19

1785

11849,9

21/03/2022

19

1690

11159,58

10

1300

8816,99

22/03/2022

10

1448

9491,06

22

2603

17308,91

23/03/2022

5

908

6070,34

22

2273

15363,66

24/03/2022

0

4986

32829,82

0

0

0

25/03/2022

18

2364

15098,87

14

2620

16910,79

28/03/2022

2

201

1282,38

15

1336

8596,09

29/03/2022

6

110

709,8

38

3847

25423,28

30/03/2022

17

2305

15060,64

12

2058

13809,59

31/03/2022

21

2016

13655,17

8

1020

6995,87

01/04/2022

28

2881

18964,18

30

2530

16704,83

04/04/2022

0

200

1304

0

1695

11250,9

05/04/2022

14

2151

14485,91

24

3009

20886,97

06/04/2022

14

1390

8999,83

7

772

5160,97

07/04/2022

23

2645

16577,01

12

1848

11719,46

08/04/2022

19

1853

11678,53

20

1928

12173,97

11/04/2022

21

3003

18642,62

13

2011

12559,9

12/04/2022

0

1083

6822,9

0

2086

13385,03

13/04/2022

14

1626

9988,5

0

0

0

14/04/2022

23

2925

17683,38

21

1890

11508,97

19/04/2022

19

2286

13651,76

17

2202

13232,04

20/04/2022

19

1863

11130,87

20

2174

13091,39

21/04/2022

18

2029

12279,71

36

2068

12694

22/04/2022

26

3220

19101,68

10

670

4016,38

25/04/2022

17

983

5800,19

12

1315

7753,11

26/04/2022

21

2227

13125,49

4

174

1035,06

27/04/2022

28

2246

12878,34

1

110

630,3

28/04/2022

13

924

5216,72

11

838

4767,21

29/04/2022

16

1436

8128,05

13

1617

9298,72

02/05/2022

15

1175

6597,39

9

979

5483,28

03/05/2022

10

1020

5846,84

17

1237

7085,54

04/05/2022

12

1448

8194,38

0

0

0

05/05/2022

24

2681

14846,31

24

2615

14681,92

06/05/2022

16

1722

9388,34

16

1719

9376,97

09/05/2022

26

1841

9738,34

4

500

2689

10/05/2022

15

2165

11029,59

14

758

3888,99

11/05/2022

16

3256

16420,33

19

1971

10108,27

12/05/2022

24

2647

13043,89

17

1757

8684,15

13/05/2022

2

152

755,44

19

3470

17422,52

16/05/2022

21

2949

14840,55

8

1880

9512,24

17/05/2022

2

334

1686,7

18

3987

20847,23

18/05/2022

16

1320

6864

14

1224

6453,17

19/05/2022

12

2129

10817,66

33

4158

21714,74

20/05/2022

26

3074

16019,54

13

1198

6392,29

23/05/2022

7

516

2665,66

9

1323

6954,75

24/05/2022

36

2287

11526,71

4

105

513,05

25/05/2022

11

1109

5324,53

2

9

44,01

26/05/2022

7

1177

5547,55

31

2167

10433,67

27/05/2022

11

1157

5665,71

30

3100

15382,51

30/05/2022

8

1300

6588,01

23

3033

15540,79

31/05/2022

60

7767

38824,13

59

7415

37150,63

01/06/2022

24

3224

15558,7

28

3107

15122,08

02/06/2022

51

4409

20724,5

33

3493

16457,62

03/06/2022

30

3034

14086,86

34

3029

14061,53

06/06/2022

7

1500

7197,45

31

4500

21740,4

07/06/2022

15

1564

7274,63

0

0

0

08/06/2022

14

1764

7928,65

8

1530

6910,09

09/06/2022

32

3004

13233,52

14

1668

7459,96

10/06/2022

36

3004

12370,77

21

2794

11585,6

13/06/2022

24

3013

11769,38

7

1087

4251,69

14/06/2022

13

1723

6322,2

7

1578

5862,74

15/06/2022

19

1999

7261,77

18

2245

8237,35

16/06/2022

26

2814

10051,05

22

2423

8754,54

17/06/2022

26

3188

11460,86

32

3431

12320,72

20/06/2022

0

0

0

0

2532

9668,7

21/06/2022

0

2238

8510,44

0

982

3908,16

22/06/2022

0

2665

9701,4

0

2257

8295,83

23/06/2022

30

2918

10297,62

8

1555

5552,28

24/06/2022

2

390

1390,9

19

2996

11018,69

27/06/2022

12

2293

8454,29

19

2262

8510,78

28/06/2022

26

5052

18153,35

17

3487

12627,82

29/06/2022

16

1831

6346,43

1

200

696

30/06/2022

20

1749

5820,15

3

126

423,51

 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Nanobiotix SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nanobiotix SA 3,27 1,87% Nanobiotix SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Börsen vor schwächerem Start -- ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag vorbörslich zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen