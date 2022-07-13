|
13.07.2022 22:15:00
Half-year Report on the Nanobiotix Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont
NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company”), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont.
As of June 30, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 25,706
- Cash balance: € 60,051.07
During the 1st Half of 2022, a total of:
|
Buy side
|
Traded volume:
|
€1,883,900.28
|
2,285 transactions
|
Sell side
|
Traded volume:
|
€1,846,535.38
|
2,127 transactions
As of December 31, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 15,456
- Cash balance: € 97,415.97
Upon signing of the liquidity contract the following assets were made available:
- Number of shares: 0
- Cash balance: € 300,000.00
The implementation of this half-year report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About NANOBIOTIX
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers.
Appendix
|
|
Buy Side
|
Sell Side
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded
|
TOTAL
|
2 285
|
306 341
|
1 883 900,28
|
2 127
|
296 091
|
1 846 535,38
|
03/01/2022
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
2360
|
17493,97
|
04/01/2022
|
30
|
4753
|
35173,63
|
6
|
716
|
5470,24
|
05/01/2022
|
0
|
2100
|
14984,76
|
0
|
3315
|
23778,83
|
06/01/2022
|
2
|
420
|
3015,6
|
37
|
5679
|
44096,87
|
07/01/2022
|
12
|
869
|
7194,89
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10/01/2022
|
30
|
4602
|
36377,89
|
24
|
1948
|
15592,77
|
11/01/2022
|
6
|
1332
|
10283,31
|
20
|
2639
|
20708,5
|
12/01/2022
|
24
|
2181
|
17436,66
|
40
|
2667
|
21531,22
|
13/01/2022
|
20
|
3301
|
26441,67
|
28
|
3268
|
26262,96
|
14/01/2022
|
29
|
3580
|
28429,14
|
15
|
2143
|
17134,14
|
17/01/2022
|
9
|
1201
|
9562,96
|
22
|
2923
|
23399,2
|
18/01/2022
|
20
|
2919
|
23085,2
|
7
|
1315
|
10416,25
|
19/01/2022
|
0
|
2905
|
22440,25
|
0
|
6021
|
47191,39
|
20/01/2022
|
45
|
6542
|
51125,08
|
39
|
6633
|
52169,21
|
21/01/2022
|
0
|
4402
|
34010,29
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24/01/2022
|
0
|
1809
|
12956,96
|
0
|
450
|
3318,75
|
25/01/2022
|
8
|
1150
|
7789,3
|
18
|
2810
|
19175,72
|
26/01/2022
|
11
|
765
|
5206,82
|
15
|
2306
|
15981,96
|
27/01/2022
|
0
|
1164
|
8376,73
|
0
|
4044
|
28807,03
|
28/01/2022
|
35
|
7856
|
54686,4
|
16
|
2937
|
20504,37
|
31/01/2022
|
17
|
3256
|
22758,14
|
40
|
5682
|
40163,22
|
01/02/2022
|
0
|
2328
|
16191,94
|
0
|
2614
|
18442,55
|
02/02/2022
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26
|
3893
|
28882,56
|
03/02/2022
|
25
|
2002
|
15008,19
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
04/02/2022
|
28
|
2825
|
20870,82
|
12
|
1752
|
13038,38
|
07/02/2022
|
25
|
2282
|
16951,61
|
18
|
2735
|
20459,17
|
08/02/2022
|
19
|
2626
|
19552,93
|
28
|
2355
|
17646,96
|
09/02/2022
|
0
|
1130
|
8388,89
|
0
|
1409
|
10550,03
|
10/02/2022
|
21
|
4011
|
30677,33
|
24
|
3728
|
28587,8
|
11/02/2022
|
23
|
4045
|
30890,05
|
17
|
4732
|
36336,55
|
14/02/2022
|
0
|
6691
|
49974,41
|
0
|
5776
|
43559,13
|
15/02/2022
|
20
|
2472
|
18737,27
|
21
|
4703
|
36150,55
|
16/02/2022
|
28
|
3545
|
27412,07
|
34
|
2710
|
21038
|
17/02/2022
|
22
|
2835
|
21832,62
|
13
|
2129
|
16514,44
|
18/02/2022
|
22
|
3707
|
28062,36
|
1
|
1
|
7,68
|
21/02/2022
|
36
|
4045
|
29154,34
|
4
|
550
|
4089,53
|
22/02/2022
|
21
|
3367
|
22882,13
|
15
|
2451
|
16898,91
|
23/02/2022
|
29
|
5689
|
38694,87
|
21
|
2940
|
20181,63
|
24/02/2022
|
26
|
3184
|
20432,05
|
23
|
3991
|
25924,74
|
25/02/2022
|
3
|
301
|
2010,62
|
37
|
5187
|
35355,63
|
28/02/2022
|
16
|
1800
|
12132
|
20
|
2864
|
19767,9
|
01/03/2022
|
51
|
4724
|
32079,27
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02/03/2022
|
43
|
3055
|
19923,18
|
23
|
2828
|
18626,34
|
03/03/2022
|
47
|
5304
|
34617,62
|
21
|
3505
|
23263,39
|
04/03/2022
|
36
|
4389
|
27518,15
|
5
|
665
|
4262,65
|
07/03/2022
|
52
|
5548
|
31326,23
|
42
|
5387
|
30655,26
|
08/03/2022
|
28
|
2369
|
13157,9
|
26
|
2311
|
13083,73
|
09/03/2022
|
21
|
1517
|
9290,26
|
53
|
6168
|
37323,8
|
10/03/2022
|
58
|
4261
|
26428
|
46
|
4244
|
26509,72
|
11/03/2022
|
12
|
2651
|
16604,01
|
59
|
4804
|
30249,83
|
14/03/2022
|
4
|
1111
|
7042,85
|
10
|
1001
|
6473,27
|
15/03/2022
|
25
|
3902
|
24260,69
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16/03/2022
|
0
|
100
|
625
|
0
|
2492
|
15833,42
|
17/03/2022
|
3
|
600
|
3802,5
|
64
|
6644
|
42855,13
|
18/03/2022
|
12
|
1217
|
8068,59
|
19
|
1785
|
11849,9
|
21/03/2022
|
19
|
1690
|
11159,58
|
10
|
1300
|
8816,99
|
22/03/2022
|
10
|
1448
|
9491,06
|
22
|
2603
|
17308,91
|
23/03/2022
|
5
|
908
|
6070,34
|
22
|
2273
|
15363,66
|
24/03/2022
|
0
|
4986
|
32829,82
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25/03/2022
|
18
|
2364
|
15098,87
|
14
|
2620
|
16910,79
|
28/03/2022
|
2
|
201
|
1282,38
|
15
|
1336
|
8596,09
|
29/03/2022
|
6
|
110
|
709,8
|
38
|
3847
|
25423,28
|
30/03/2022
|
17
|
2305
|
15060,64
|
12
|
2058
|
13809,59
|
31/03/2022
|
21
|
2016
|
13655,17
|
8
|
1020
|
6995,87
|
01/04/2022
|
28
|
2881
|
18964,18
|
30
|
2530
|
16704,83
|
04/04/2022
|
0
|
200
|
1304
|
0
|
1695
|
11250,9
|
05/04/2022
|
14
|
2151
|
14485,91
|
24
|
3009
|
20886,97
|
06/04/2022
|
14
|
1390
|
8999,83
|
7
|
772
|
5160,97
|
07/04/2022
|
23
|
2645
|
16577,01
|
12
|
1848
|
11719,46
|
08/04/2022
|
19
|
1853
|
11678,53
|
20
|
1928
|
12173,97
|
11/04/2022
|
21
|
3003
|
18642,62
|
13
|
2011
|
12559,9
|
12/04/2022
|
0
|
1083
|
6822,9
|
0
|
2086
|
13385,03
|
13/04/2022
|
14
|
1626
|
9988,5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14/04/2022
|
23
|
2925
|
17683,38
|
21
|
1890
|
11508,97
|
19/04/2022
|
19
|
2286
|
13651,76
|
17
|
2202
|
13232,04
|
20/04/2022
|
19
|
1863
|
11130,87
|
20
|
2174
|
13091,39
|
21/04/2022
|
18
|
2029
|
12279,71
|
36
|
2068
|
12694
|
22/04/2022
|
26
|
3220
|
19101,68
|
10
|
670
|
4016,38
|
25/04/2022
|
17
|
983
|
5800,19
|
12
|
1315
|
7753,11
|
26/04/2022
|
21
|
2227
|
13125,49
|
4
|
174
|
1035,06
|
27/04/2022
|
28
|
2246
|
12878,34
|
1
|
110
|
630,3
|
28/04/2022
|
13
|
924
|
5216,72
|
11
|
838
|
4767,21
|
29/04/2022
|
16
|
1436
|
8128,05
|
13
|
1617
|
9298,72
|
02/05/2022
|
15
|
1175
|
6597,39
|
9
|
979
|
5483,28
|
03/05/2022
|
10
|
1020
|
5846,84
|
17
|
1237
|
7085,54
|
04/05/2022
|
12
|
1448
|
8194,38
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
05/05/2022
|
24
|
2681
|
14846,31
|
24
|
2615
|
14681,92
|
06/05/2022
|
16
|
1722
|
9388,34
|
16
|
1719
|
9376,97
|
09/05/2022
|
26
|
1841
|
9738,34
|
4
|
500
|
2689
|
10/05/2022
|
15
|
2165
|
11029,59
|
14
|
758
|
3888,99
|
11/05/2022
|
16
|
3256
|
16420,33
|
19
|
1971
|
10108,27
|
12/05/2022
|
24
|
2647
|
13043,89
|
17
|
1757
|
8684,15
|
13/05/2022
|
2
|
152
|
755,44
|
19
|
3470
|
17422,52
|
16/05/2022
|
21
|
2949
|
14840,55
|
8
|
1880
|
9512,24
|
17/05/2022
|
2
|
334
|
1686,7
|
18
|
3987
|
20847,23
|
18/05/2022
|
16
|
1320
|
6864
|
14
|
1224
|
6453,17
|
19/05/2022
|
12
|
2129
|
10817,66
|
33
|
4158
|
21714,74
|
20/05/2022
|
26
|
3074
|
16019,54
|
13
|
1198
|
6392,29
|
23/05/2022
|
7
|
516
|
2665,66
|
9
|
1323
|
6954,75
|
24/05/2022
|
36
|
2287
|
11526,71
|
4
|
105
|
513,05
|
25/05/2022
|
11
|
1109
|
5324,53
|
2
|
9
|
44,01
|
26/05/2022
|
7
|
1177
|
5547,55
|
31
|
2167
|
10433,67
|
27/05/2022
|
11
|
1157
|
5665,71
|
30
|
3100
|
15382,51
|
30/05/2022
|
8
|
1300
|
6588,01
|
23
|
3033
|
15540,79
|
31/05/2022
|
60
|
7767
|
38824,13
|
59
|
7415
|
37150,63
|
01/06/2022
|
24
|
3224
|
15558,7
|
28
|
3107
|
15122,08
|
02/06/2022
|
51
|
4409
|
20724,5
|
33
|
3493
|
16457,62
|
03/06/2022
|
30
|
3034
|
14086,86
|
34
|
3029
|
14061,53
|
06/06/2022
|
7
|
1500
|
7197,45
|
31
|
4500
|
21740,4
|
07/06/2022
|
15
|
1564
|
7274,63
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
08/06/2022
|
14
|
1764
|
7928,65
|
8
|
1530
|
6910,09
|
09/06/2022
|
32
|
3004
|
13233,52
|
14
|
1668
|
7459,96
|
10/06/2022
|
36
|
3004
|
12370,77
|
21
|
2794
|
11585,6
|
13/06/2022
|
24
|
3013
|
11769,38
|
7
|
1087
|
4251,69
|
14/06/2022
|
13
|
1723
|
6322,2
|
7
|
1578
|
5862,74
|
15/06/2022
|
19
|
1999
|
7261,77
|
18
|
2245
|
8237,35
|
16/06/2022
|
26
|
2814
|
10051,05
|
22
|
2423
|
8754,54
|
17/06/2022
|
26
|
3188
|
11460,86
|
32
|
3431
|
12320,72
|
20/06/2022
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2532
|
9668,7
|
21/06/2022
|
0
|
2238
|
8510,44
|
0
|
982
|
3908,16
|
22/06/2022
|
0
|
2665
|
9701,4
|
0
|
2257
|
8295,83
|
23/06/2022
|
30
|
2918
|
10297,62
|
8
|
1555
|
5552,28
|
24/06/2022
|
2
|
390
|
1390,9
|
19
|
2996
|
11018,69
|
27/06/2022
|
12
|
2293
|
8454,29
|
19
|
2262
|
8510,78
|
28/06/2022
|
26
|
5052
|
18153,35
|
17
|
3487
|
12627,82
|
29/06/2022
|
16
|
1831
|
6346,43
|
1
|
200
|
696
|
30/06/2022
|
20
|
1749
|
5820,15
|
3
|
126
|
423,51
