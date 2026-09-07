Burkhalter Aktie

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WKN DE: A1WZP3 / ISIN: CH0212255803

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07.09.2026 07:00:05

Half-year results for 2026 show a further increase

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Half-year results for 2026 show a further increase

07-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Burkhalter Group can look back on a successful first half of 2026, increasing its earnings per share by 8.0% year on year. The outlook for 2026 as a whole also remains positive. Based on current information, management expects to be able to achieve a further moderate increase in earnings per share in the 2026 financial year compared with 2025.

The positive outlook communicated when the annual results for 2025 were published has been confirmed. The Burkhalter Group continues to benefit from strong demand for energy-efficient building technology solutions as well as from sustained high levels of refurbishment and renovation activity. Accordingly, the first half of 2026 developed positively. As at 30 June 2026, earnings per share increased to CHF 2.44 (previous year CHF 2.26). Group profit amounted to CHF 25.9 million (previous year CHF 24.0 million), while the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 31.1 million (previous year CHF 29.5 million). Sales totalled CHF 587.3 million compared to CHF 586.8 million in the prior-year period.

Business performance

In CHF million 30.06.2025 30.06.2026 in %
Group profit 24.0 25.9 +8,1 %
Operating result (EBIT) 29.5 31.1 +5,2 %
Sales 586.8 587.3 +0,1 %
       
In CHF      
Earnings per share
2.26
 2.44 +8,0 %

Further information will be explained in today’s telephone conference and can also be found in the interim report 2026, which can be downloaded from the Burkhalter Group website:
www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Telephone conference on the publication of the half-year results for 2026

Monday, 7 September 2026, 9 a.m.

The Burkhalter Group will present its 2026 consolidated interim financial statements in a telephone conference (German, no webcast). Information will be provided by Chairman of the Board of Directors Gaudenz F. Domenig, CEO Zeno Böhm, CFO Urs Domenig and Elisabeth Dorigatti, Group Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations.

Please dial in five minutes before the starting time:

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 059 58 63
USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Growth through targeted acquisitions
By 30 June 2026, the Burkhalter Group had grown through the acquisition of five more companies. BZ-Dépannage Sàrl in Lonay (VD), which specialises in sanitary facilities and maintenance and repair services, was acquired on 15 January 2026. This was followed by the acquisition of Enplan AG in Herisau (AR), which specialises in the planning of heating and ventilation systems, on 28 January 2026, and by the acquisition of Elektro Gasser AG in Lalden (VS) one day later. On 26 February 2026, the Burkhalter Group also purchased the HVACP company Caotec SA in Brusio (GR). Finally, with effect from 1 May 2026, Progressio Holding GmbH in Tamins (GR) joined the Group, along with its subsidiary anplaq ag, which specialises in plant, equipment and pipeline construction for energy and water infrastructure.
AZ systems holding AG in Landquart (GR) with its subsidiary AZ systems AG, which specialises in building automation, was additionally acquired on 2 September 2026.
With these targeted acquisitions, the Burkhalter Group is strengthening its regional presence, expanding its specialist expertise and is thereby gaining access to additional market potential. The acquisition strategy thus remains a key pillar of the Group’s sustainable growth.

Outlook confirmed
The Burkhalter Group issued a positive outlook for the 2026 financial year. Its performance in the first half of the year confirms the underlying assumptions regarding market demand and operational performance. Management therefore stands by its assessment and still expects to be able to increase earnings per share moderately again in the 2026 financial year compared with 2025.

Thanks to our employees
The Board of Directors and the management would like to thank all employees for their enormous commitment and dedication.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Group Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 537 64 32
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Flurstrasse 55
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2394296

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2394296  07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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