Burkhalter Aktie
WKN DE: A1WZP3 / ISIN: CH0212255803
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07.09.2026 07:00:05
Half-year results for 2026 show a further increase
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Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The Burkhalter Group can look back on a successful first half of 2026, increasing its earnings per share by 8.0% year on year. The outlook for 2026 as a whole also remains positive. Based on current information, management expects to be able to achieve a further moderate increase in earnings per share in the 2026 financial year compared with 2025.
The positive outlook communicated when the annual results for 2025 were published has been confirmed. The Burkhalter Group continues to benefit from strong demand for energy-efficient building technology solutions as well as from sustained high levels of refurbishment and renovation activity. Accordingly, the first half of 2026 developed positively. As at 30 June 2026, earnings per share increased to CHF 2.44 (previous year CHF 2.26). Group profit amounted to CHF 25.9 million (previous year CHF 24.0 million), while the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 31.1 million (previous year CHF 29.5 million). Sales totalled CHF 587.3 million compared to CHF 586.8 million in the prior-year period.
Business performance
Further information will be explained in today’s telephone conference and can also be found in the interim report 2026, which can be downloaded from the Burkhalter Group website:
Growth through targeted acquisitions
Outlook confirmed
Thanks to our employees
Contact:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Flurstrasse 55
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2394296
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2394296 07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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|141,00
|1,73%
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