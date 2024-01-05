Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 26 20 15 01 +33 1 70 48 24 17 Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 91 777 68 97 Milan +39 02 72 42 67 56 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract of Euronext NV

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 5 January 2024 –

Euronext announced today that the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract entered between Euronext NV and Rothschild Martin Maurel for the period ending 31 December 2023 resulted in the following assets appearing in the liquidity account:

0 Euronext NV shares

14,658,012 euros

Number of Buy transaction over the period: 3,867

Number of Sell transaction over the period: 4,638

Volume traded relating to Buy transactions over the period: 606,050 shares for 43,284,054 euros

Volume traded relating to Sell transactions over the period: 620,050 shares for 44,201,184 euros

As a reminder, on 30 June 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 Euronext NV shares

6,736,916 euros

On 27 December 2023, Euronext NV increased the resources allocated to the liquidity account by 7,000,000 euros (seven million euros).



Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal.

