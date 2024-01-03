Half-year statement on Nexans liquidity contract - July 1st to December 31st, 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Nexans

Paris, January 3rd, 2024 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by Nexans to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of December 31st, 2023:

27,951 shares

EUR 4,531,143.23 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 3,024

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 3,251

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 527,832 shares for EUR 38,889,208.30

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 548,136 shares for EUR 40,574,927.60

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of June 30th, 2023, on the dedicated liquidity account:

48,255 shares

EUR 2,845,423.47 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 3,294

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 3,272

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 561,706 shares for EUR 47,458,552.85

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 541,402 shares for EUR 45,982,449.30

When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

0 share

EUR 6,000,000 in cash

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication







Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com







Emmanuel Guinot

emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com







Maëllys Leostic

maellys.leostic@nexans.com







Investor relations







Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

