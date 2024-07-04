Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
04.07.2024 17:45:00

Half yearly achievement report on quotations liquidity mandate - June 30, 2024

Ivry-sur Seine – France, 2 July 2024

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Fnac Darty on January 31, 2024, after market, terminated the Liquidity contract entrusted to investment firm NATIXIS ODDO BHF since September 26, 2018.

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

  • 108,067 shares
  • €1,713,505

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

  • 144,654 shares
  • €660,825

From 1 January 2024 to 31 January 2024, a total of:

  • 31,387 shares were purchased for €814,318 (278 transactions)
  • 21,409 shares were sold for €558,005 (180 transactions)

From 1 February 2024 to 30 June 2024, a total of:

  • 254,179 shares were purchased for €7,329,270 (2,214 transactions)
  • 290,766 shares were sold for €8,382,643 (2,283 transactions)

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

Attachment


Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.

