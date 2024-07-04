|
04.07.2024 17:45:00
Half yearly achievement report on quotations liquidity mandate - June 30, 2024
Ivry-sur Seine – France, 2 July 2024
Regulated information
HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Fnac Darty on January 31, 2024, after market, terminated the Liquidity contract entrusted to investment firm NATIXIS ODDO BHF since September 26, 2018.
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:
- 108,067 shares
- €1,713,505
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:
- 144,654 shares
- €660,825
From 1 January 2024 to 31 January 2024, a total of:
- 31,387 shares were purchased for €814,318 (278 transactions)
- 21,409 shares were sold for €558,005 (180 transactions)
From 1 February 2024 to 30 June 2024, a total of:
- 254,179 shares were purchased for €7,329,270 (2,214 transactions)
- 290,766 shares were sold for €8,382,643 (2,283 transactions)
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Groupe FNACmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Groupe FNACmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Groupe FNAC
|30,80
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.