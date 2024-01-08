Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2023 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

21,000 shares

26,332,416.80 euros in cash

During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

3,149 purchases, for a total volume of 223,024 shares and a total amount of 168,201,621.00 euros

3,856 sales, for a total volume of 221,024 shares and a total amount of 166,965,148.60 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

Total 3,149 223,024 168,201,621.00 Total 3,856 221,024 166,965,148.60 03/07/2023 80 4,000 3,408,800.00 03/07/2023 0 0 0.00 04/07/2023 14 1,000 856,000.00 04/07/2023 22 1,000 860,000.00 05/07/2023 25 1,000 848,900.00 05/07/2023 0 0 0.00 06/07/2023 127 9,000 7,444,550.20 06/07/2023 0 0 0.00 07/07/2023 24 1,000 815,000.00 07/07/2023 41 3,000 2,472,000.00 10/07/2023 0 0 0.00 10/07/2023 13 1,000 832,000.00 11/07/2023 0 0 0.00 11/07/2023 90 4,000 3,380,284.20 12/07/2023 0 0 0.00 12/07/2023 45 3,000 2,577,000.00 13/07/2023 0 0 0.00 13/07/2023 37 3,000 2,633,300.00 14/07/2023 18 1,000 872,000.00 14/07/2023 65 3,000 2,661,000.00 17/07/2023 108 9,000 7,744,500.00 17/07/2023 2 1,000 864,000.00 18/07/2023 15 1,000 854,000.00 18/07/2023 11 1,000 865,000.00 19/07/2023 49 3,000 2,562,000.00 19/07/2023 20 2,000 1,740,200.00 20/07/2023 12 1,000 844,000.00 20/07/2023 23 1,000 851,000.00 21/07/2023 0 0 0.00 21/07/2023 33 2,000 1,725,000.00 24/07/2023 44 3,000 2,568,000.00 24/07/2023 10 1,000 859,000.00 25/07/2023 32 2,000 1,717,700.00 25/07/2023 25 2,000 1,736,000.00 26/07/2023 136 10,000 8,154,500.00 26/07/2023 0 0 0.00 27/07/2023 0 0 0.00 27/07/2023 153 9,000 7,487,000.00 28/07/2023 36 2,000 1,660,000.00 28/07/2023 36 2,000 1,679,000.00 31/07/2023 0 0 0.00 31/07/2023 35 2,000 1,697,858.00 01/08/2023 63 4,000 3,340,900.00 01/08/2023 0 0 0.00 02/08/2023 69 4,000 3,253,000.00 02/08/2023 46 2,000 1,650,000.00 03/08/2023 31 2,000 1,613,000.00 03/08/2023 18 1,000 815,000.00 04/08/2023 0 0 0.00 04/08/2023 55 2,000 1,632,000.00 07/08/2023 0 0 0.00 07/08/2023 27 1,000 821,000.00 08/08/2023 50 2,000 1,615,000.00 08/08/2023 0 0 0.00 09/08/2023 23 1,000 811,000.00 09/08/2023 39 2,000 1,636,000.00 10/08/2023 38 2,000 1,647,000.00 10/08/2023 86 7,000 5,777,200.00 11/08/2023 25 2,000 1,647,000.00 11/08/2023 11 1,000 831,000.00 14/08/2023 25 2,000 1,632,000.00 14/08/2023 25 1,000 821,000.00 15/08/2023 39 3,000 2,420,000.00 15/08/2023 0 0 0.00 16/08/2023 0 0 0.00 16/08/2023 19 1,000 809,000.00 17/08/2023 89 4,000 3,162,000.00 17/08/2023 0 0 0.00 18/08/2023 33 4,000 3,091,712.20 18/08/2023 0 0 0.00 21/08/2023 0 0 0.00 21/08/2023 89 5,000 3,936,300.00 22/08/2023 0 0 0.00 22/08/2023 72 3,000 2,382,400.00 23/08/2023 0 0 0.00 23/08/2023 15 1,000 795,000.00 24/08/2023 37 2,000 1,575,000.00 24/08/2023 22 2,000 1,598,900.00 25/08/2023 0 0 0.00 25/08/2023 40 2,000 1,581,000.00 28/08/2023 0 0 0.00 28/08/2023 49 3,000 2,392,300.00 29/08/2023 0 0 0.00 29/08/2023 44 2,000 1,613,000.00 30/08/2023 31 2,000 1,605,000.00 30/08/2023 28 1,775 1,436,625.00 31/08/2023 58 3,000 2,382,000.00 31/08/2023 0 0 0.00 01/09/2023 30 2,010 1,561,720.00 01/09/2023 17 1,225 964,175.00 04/09/2023 44 1,990 1,542,669.80 04/09/2023 36 2,000 1,567,000.00 05/09/2023 61 3,274 2,493,418.00 05/09/2023 22 1,000 766,000.00





06/09/2023 58 8,000 5,905,700.00 06/09/2023 0 0 0.00 07/09/2023 20 1,000 727,000.00 07/09/2023 20 1,000 736,000.00 08/09/2023 20 1,000 725,000.00 08/09/2023 80 4,000 2,936,300.00 11/09/2023 0 0 0.00 11/09/2023 5 1,000 745,000.00 12/09/2023 41 2,000 1,469,000.00 12/09/2023 24 1,274 947,226.00 13/09/2023 39 2,000 1,458,000.00 13/09/2023 13 1,000 735,000.00 14/09/2023 21 2,000 1,446,000.00 14/09/2023 102 6,000 4,415,000.00 15/09/2023 22 1,000 760,000.00 15/09/2023 49 4,000 3,055,600.00 18/09/2023 47 4,000 2,997,800.00 18/09/2023 0 0 0.00 19/09/2023 18 2,000 1,469,000.00 19/09/2023 0 0 0.00 20/09/2023 10 2,000 1,463,300.00 20/09/2023 24 1,000 737,000.00 21/09/2023 16 3,000 2,178,300.00 21/09/2023 26 2,000 1,468,000.00 22/09/2023 6 1,000 724,000.00 22/09/2023 46 3,000 2,197,000.00 25/09/2023 11 4,000 2,880,000.00 25/09/2023 0 0 0.00 26/09/2023 35 3,000 2,106,000.00 26/09/2023 13 1,000 704,000.00 27/09/2023 26 1,000 698,000.00 27/09/2023 2 250 177,000.00 28/09/2023 0 0 0.00 28/09/2023 54 3,000 2,118,000.00 29/09/2023 35 1,250 900,997.50 29/09/2023 126 6,000 4,352,000.00 02/10/2023 70 3,000 2,147,000.00 02/10/2023 56 2,000 1,447,000.00 03/10/2023 27 2,000 1,418,000.00 03/10/2023 15 1,000 716,000.00 04/10/2023 21 1,000 710,900.00 04/10/2023 61 4,000 2,861,000.00 05/10/2023 0 0 0.00 05/10/2023 26 2,000 1,441,000.00 06/10/2023 14 1,000 720,000.00 06/10/2023 57 3,000 2,183,000.00 09/10/2023 66 4,000 2,869,800.00 09/10/2023 0 0 0.00 10/10/2023 0 0 0.00 10/10/2023 51 3,000 2,176,000.00 11/10/2023 38 5,000 3,446,351.60 11/10/2023 0 0 0.00 12/10/2023 70 4,000 2,729,000.00 12/10/2023 0 0 0.00 13/10/2023 103 5,000 3,331,301.70 13/10/2023 0 0 0.00 16/10/2023 17 1,000 660,000.00 16/10/2023 78 3,000 2,005,900.00 17/10/2023 32 2,000 1,319,000.00 17/10/2023 37 2,000 1,335,800.00 18/10/2023 6 1,000 667,700.00 18/10/2023 16 1,000 672,830.40 19/10/2023 18 1,000 662,000.00 19/10/2023 60 3,000 2,013,000.00 20/10/2023 5 1,000 660,600.00 20/10/2023 16 1,000 666,300.00 23/10/2023 20 1,500 987,500.00 23/10/2023 65 3,500 2,322,550.00 24/10/2023 0 0 0.00 24/10/2023 54 3,000 2,036,100.00 25/10/2023 33 2,000 1,345,000.00 25/10/2023 21 2,000 1,358,100.00 26/10/2023 32 2,000 1,343,000.00 26/10/2023 0 0 0.00 27/10/2023 28 2,000 1,326,000.00 27/10/2023 17 1,000 669,000.00 30/10/2023 0 0 0.00 30/10/2023 43 2,000 1,340,800.00 31/10/2023 18 1,000 675,000.00 31/10/2023 35 2,000 1,354,800.00 01/11/2023 22 1,000 669,000.00 01/11/2023 2 1,000 675,000.00 02/11/2023 0 0 0.00 02/11/2023 94 6,000 4,163,200.00 03/11/2023 26 2,000 1,406,000.00 03/11/2023 56 3,000 2,123,000.00 06/11/2023 35 2,000 1,399,000.00 06/11/2023 48 1,000 708,000.00 07/11/2023 23 1,000 692,000.00 07/11/2023 20 1,000 698,000.00 08/11/2023 4 2,000 1,379,000.00 08/11/2023 71 4,000 2,802,500.00 09/11/2023 0 0 0.00 09/11/2023 38 2,000 1,423,000.00 10/11/2023 78 6,000 4,167,000.00 10/11/2023 0 0 0.00





13/11/2023 22 1,000 687,000.00 13/11/2023 47 1,000 693,000.00 14/11/2023 0 0 0.00 14/11/2023 74 4,000 2,806,000.00 15/11/2023 21 1,000 715,000.00 15/11/2023 41 3,000 2,154,000.00 16/11/2023 41 3,000 2,125,000.00 16/11/2023 0 0 0.00 17/11/2023 11 1,000 706,000.00 17/11/2023 19 1,000 712,000.00 20/11/2023 0 0 0.00 20/11/2023 10 1,000 717,000.00 21/11/2023 27 3,000 2,122,300.00 21/11/2023 0 0 0.00 22/11/2023 0 0 0.00 22/11/2023 24 1,000 710,000.00 23/11/2023 17 1,000 707,000.00 23/11/2023 11 1,000 712,000.00 24/11/2023 15 1,000 706,000.00 24/11/2023 0 0 0.00 27/11/2023 33 3,000 2,099,900.00 27/11/2023 0 0 0.00 28/11/2023 60 4,000 2,725,000.00 28/11/2023 23 1,000 685,000.00 29/11/2023 0 0 0.00 29/11/2023 57 3,000 2,075,000.00 30/11/2023 18 1,000 685,000.00 30/11/2023 42 3,000 2,088,000.00 01/12/2023 31 3,000 2,074,000.00 01/12/2023 50 3,000 2,099,000.00 04/12/2023 12 1,000 694,000.00 04/12/2023 33 2,000 1,400,000.00 05/12/2023 0 0 0.00 05/12/2023 69 4,000 2,829,000.00 06/12/2023 0 0 0.00 06/12/2023 20 1,000 718,000.00 07/12/2023 3 1,000 713,000.00 07/12/2023 0 0 0.00 08/12/2023 0 0 0.00 08/12/2023 58 4,000 2,914,000.00 12/12/2023 44 2,000 1,475,000.00 12/12/2023 9 1,000 745,000.00 13/12/2023 5 1,000 720,000.00 13/12/2023 60 3,000 2,202,000.00 14/12/2023 1 1,000 743,000.00 14/12/2023 23 2,000 1,500,000.00 15/12/2023 0 0 0.00 15/12/2023 17 1,000 752,000.00 18/12/2023 18 2,000 1,480,500.00 18/12/2023 0 0 0.00 19/12/2023 1 1,000 736,000.00 19/12/2023 23 1,000 742,000.00 20/12/2023 14 1,000 745,000.00 20/12/2023 12 1,000 751,000.00 21/12/2023 25 3,000 2,216,000.00 21/12/2023 18 1,000 742,000.00 22/12/2023 32 3,000 2,209,300.00 22/12/2023 38 2,000 1,480,600.00 27/12/2023 1 1,000 737,000.00 27/12/2023 27 1,000 743,000.00 29/12/2023 0 0 0.00 29/12/2023 9 1,000 736,000.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Rodolphe Ozun

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 27 21 Media

Jean-Charles Tre´han

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS France

Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91

Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60

Publicis Consultants

+33 1 44 82 46 05 France

Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14

Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /

+ 33 6 79 11 49 71 Italy

Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991 UK

Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800 US

Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein

Brunswick Group

+ 1 212 333 3810 China

Daniel Jeffreys

Deluxewords

+ 44 772 212 6562

+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

