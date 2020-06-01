Halfaker and Associates, LLC, Announces Diamond Sponsorship for 2020 FedHealthIT Innovation Awards Event

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, has announced its Diamond Sponsorship for the 2020 FedHealthIT Innovation Awards, taking place virtually June 1-4, 2020, to honor FedHealthIT Innovation Award recipients. Halfaker President and Chief Executive Office Dawn Halfaker, along with other members of Halfaker's Executive Leadership Team, will announce several of the award winners, including winners from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services.

This event recognizes and honors the Federal Health innovation, technology, and consulting community to celebrate programs nominated and selected by their peers for driving innovation and results across the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Defense Health Agency (DHA), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Military Health (MHS), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

This interactive, four-day virtual event includes daily, agency-specific sessions that feature Federal Government leaders focused on agency priorities, challenges, and opportunities for growth. Attendees will be invited to participate in Q&A sessions and to engage with and gain insight from speakers, Federal leaders, and the 2020 FedHealthIT Innovation Award winners.

"Halfaker is proud to sponsor this event which recognizes and honors innovation and achievements across the public health sector," said Halfaker President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "The drive and dedication these winners demonstrate in leading innovating programs that deliver results is truly remarkable."

Halfaker's participation as a sponsor follows a busy year in which the company ramped up on several new contracts including the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Application Development and Maintenance contract and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Enterprise Services Integrated Platform (ESIP) Systems contract, and earned the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners (CIO-SP3) Small Business contract.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

