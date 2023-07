Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Board Changes



20-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



Board Changes Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Halfords Group plc (the Company) announces the following Board changes, with effect from 6 September 2023: Senior Independent Director Helen Jones will step down from the role of Senior Independent Director at the Annual General Meeting on 6 September 2023. The role will be succeeded by Jill Caseberry, who is an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. .

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.