Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration



18-Nov-2022 / 07:21 GMT/BST

Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group Plc has been notified that Jill Caseberry, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Halfords Group Plc, will be appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and as Senior Independent Director of Bakkavor Group Plc.



Jill Caseberry will also step down from her role as Designated Workforce Engagement Non-executive Director of Bakkavor Group Plc. These changes will take effect from 1 January 2023.