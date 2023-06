Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration



21-Jun-2023 / 07:54 GMT/BST



Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Helen Jones, Senior Independent Director of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of THG Plc with effect from 21th June 2023.

Tim OGorman

Company Secretary

01527 513025





