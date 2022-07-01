|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding
01-Jul-2022 / 16:12 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Graham Stapleton
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.4290
|
158,467
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-06-30
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andy Randall
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.4290
|
72,059
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-06-30
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Karen Bellairs
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Customer Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.429
|
71,742
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-06-30
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
David Hutchinson
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer)
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
Name
|
Halfords Group plc
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.4290
|
35,813
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-06-30
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)