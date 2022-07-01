Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding



01-Jul-2022 / 16:12 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.4290 158,467 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.4290 72,059 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.429 71,742 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Hutchinson b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.4290 35,813 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

