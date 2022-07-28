Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



28-Jul-2022

The notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul OHara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 65,994 shares from the 2019 Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.623 65,994 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-28 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim OGorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 36,016 shares from the 2019 Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.6535 36,016 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-28 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

