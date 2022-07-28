Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 14:57:02

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

28-Jul-2022 / 13:57 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

The notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul OHara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 65,994 shares from the 2019 Performance Share Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.623

65,994

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-28

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim OGorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 36,016 shares from the 2019 Performance Share Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6535

36,016

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-28

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 177880
EQS News ID: 1408441

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

