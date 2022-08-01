Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 12:30:16

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
01-Aug-2022 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

The notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

David Hutchinson

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 15,477 shares under the Halfords Sharesave Scheme over three years

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.163

15,477

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-25

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul OHara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Director)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 15,477 shares under the Halfords Sharesave Scheme over three years

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.163

15,477

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-25

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 178216
EQS News ID: 1409655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

