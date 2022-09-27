Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



27-Sep-2022 / 09:30 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 8,494 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 228,581 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 8,494 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 69,171 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 1,861,160 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 69,171 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,941 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 109,049 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 3,941 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 28,687 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 771,886 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 28,687 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,721 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 100,133 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 3,721 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 19,747 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 531,356 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 19,747 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul OHara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,342 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OHara as at 22 September 2022 was 89,958 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 3,342 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,548 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 22 September 2022 was 68,583 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 2,548 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim OGorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 1,804 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OGorman as at 22 September 2022 was 48,561 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 1,804 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,933 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 22 September 2022 was 78,951 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5544 2,933 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

