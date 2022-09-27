Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 10:30:07

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

27-Sep-2022 / 09:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Stapleton

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

8,494 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 228,581 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

8,494

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Stapleton

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

69,171 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 1,861,160 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

69,171

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,941 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 109,049 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

3,941

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

28,687 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 771,886 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

28,687

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Andy Randall

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,721 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 100,133 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

3,721

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Andy Randall

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

19,747 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 531,356 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

19,747

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul OHara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,342 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OHara as at 22 September 2022 was 89,958 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

3,342

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Rob Keates

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,548 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 22 September 2022 was 68,583 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

2,548

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim OGorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

1,804 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OGorman as at 22 September 2022 was 48,561 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

1,804

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Neil Holden

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Information Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,933 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 22 September 2022 was 78,951 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5544

2,933

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 190423
EQS News ID: 1450337

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

