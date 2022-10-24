Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



24-Oct-2022

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 627,045 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.671 627,045 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jo Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 354,578 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.671 354,578 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 225,084 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.671 225,084 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul OHara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 78,994 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.671 78,994 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 71,813 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.671 71,813 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 137,642 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.671 137,642 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim OGorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 43,566 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.671 43,566 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

