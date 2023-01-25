Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



25-Jan-2023 / 10:49 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,781 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 23 January 2023 was 232,362 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 3,781 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 41,165 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 23 January 2023 was 2,529,370 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 41,165 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jo Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 5,866 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 23 January 2023 was 360,444 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 5,866 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 1,753 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 23 January 2023 was 107,802 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 1,753 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 16,494 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 23 January 2023 was 1,013,464 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 16,494 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul OHara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,794 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OHara as at 23 January 2023 was 171,746 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 2,794 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,410 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 23 January 2023 was 209,635 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 3,410 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim OGorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 1,522 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OGorman as at 23 January 2023 was 93,649 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 1,522 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,493 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 23 January 2023 was 81,444 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.813199 2,493 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

