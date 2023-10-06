Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding



06-Oct-2023 / 09:30 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 8,186 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 5 October 2023 was 240,548 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 8,186 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 80,384 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 5 October 2023 was 2,361,858 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 80,384 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,797 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 5 October 2023 was 111,599 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 3,797 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 31,504 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 5 October 2023 was 925,722 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 31,504 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jo Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 12,699 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 5 October 2023 was 373,143 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 12,699 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul OHara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 5,210 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OHara as at 5 October 2023 was 153,107 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 5,210 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 6,850 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 5 October 2023 was 201,313 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 6,850 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim OGorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,840 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr OGorman as at 5 October 2023 was 83,473 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 2,840 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 4,679 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 5 October 2023 was 137,494 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9867 4,679 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

