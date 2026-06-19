Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

Halfords Group PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.06.2026 15:48:25

Halfords Group PLC: Engage Retail Investor event - 25th June 12.00 BST

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Engage Retail Investor event - 25th June 12.00 BST

19-Jun-2026 / 14:48 GMT/BST

Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 25th June at 12:00 BST.

Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.

Register interest in this event here: 
https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP26
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 432613
EQS News ID: 2350270

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Halfords Group PLCShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Halfords Group PLCShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Halfords Group PLCShs 2,06 -1,90% Halfords Group PLCShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:16 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag des großen Verfalls: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Wall Street ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück, der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht nach unten. An der Wall Street findet am Freitag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. In Fernost schlugen die Märkte am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen