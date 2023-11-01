Halfords Group PLC: Halfords receives investment in its Avayler business, with Bridgestone taking a 5% stake

|
Halfords receives investment in its Avayler business, with Bridgestone taking a 5% stake
Halfords receives investment in its Avayler business, with Bridgestone taking a 5% stake.
Halfords, the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces that it has reached an agreement for the sale of a 5% minority stake in its Avayler business, Avayler Trading Limited (“Avayler”), to Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (“Bridgestone”), a leading global mobility company, and has also agreed the terms of a master commercial agreement with Bridgestone (the “Commercial Agreement”) to establish their business as an ongoing client of Avayler (together, the “Transaction”).
Headlines:
Avayler overview
Transaction summary
Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented:
“Since its launch a little over two years ago, Avayler has been chosen by some of the largest automotive businesses in the world who have immediately realised the compelling value that it can add to their operations. Today’s investment from Bridgestone, one of the world’s largest mobility companies with over 3,000 garages and vans under its world-wide operation, is another fantastic endorsement for the platform, and the length and scope of the agreement fuels our confidence in Avayler’s long-term potential as we continue to roll it out to more clients around the world.”
Avayler had gross assets as at 31st March 2023 of £3,054,618, and generated a loss of £74,662 in the financial year ending March 2023.
