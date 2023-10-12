|
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
12 October 2023
Halfords Group plc
Notice of Interim Results announcement
Halfords Group plc, (“Halfords” or the “Group”), the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, today issues an update regarding the timing of the publication of its interim results for the 26 weeks ending 29 September 2023.
The Group will now announce its results on Wednesday 29 November 2023, rather than the previously announced date of Wednesday 22 November 2023.
Notes to Editors
www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com
Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 393 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 643 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy’s, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 264 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National), 479 commercial vans and 5 HME Cycling vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.
