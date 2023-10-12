12.10.2023 08:00:25

Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 October 2023

Halfords Group plc

 

Notice of Interim Results announcement

 

Halfords Group plc, (“Halfords” or the “Group”), the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, today issues an update regarding the timing of the publication of its interim results for the 26 weeks ending 29 September 2023.

 

The Group will now announce its results on Wednesday 29 November 2023, rather than the previously announced date of Wednesday 22 November 2023.

 

Enquiries

Investors & Analysts (Halfords)

 

Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer

 

Neil Ferris, Group Finance Controller

 

Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7483 457 415                                                   

 

Media (Powerscourt)

 

+44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Rob Greening                                                                                

halfords@powerscourt-group.com

Nick Hayns

 

Elizabeth Kittle

 

 

Notes to Editors

 

www.halfords.com           www.avayler.com          www.tredz.co.uk         www.halfordscompany.com                     

Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 393 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 643 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy’s, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 264 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National), 479 commercial vans and 5 HME Cycling vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

 


