12 October 2023

Halfords Group plc

Notice of Interim Results announcement

Halfords Group plc, (“Halfords” or the “Group”), the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, today issues an update regarding the timing of the publication of its interim results for the 26 weeks ending 29 September 2023.

The Group will now announce its results on Wednesday 29 November 2023, rather than the previously announced date of Wednesday 22 November 2023.

