Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group plc Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the Company) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 7 September 2022. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 5 September 2022, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. Resolution For Against Total votes validly cast % of shares on register at 3.00 pm on 5 September 2022 No. of Votes Withheld** No. of Votes % No. of Votes % 1 Receive the Audited Financial Statements 172,404,998 100.00 4,954 0.00 172,409,952 78.75% 134,621 2 Declare a final dividend 172,540,171 100.00 1,773 0.00 172,541,944 78.81% 2,629 3 Approve the Directors Remuneration Report 156,545,528 90.75 15,953,797 9.25 172,499,325 78.79% 45,248 4 Elect Jo Hartley as a Director 172,131,385 99.77 390,909 0.23 172,522,294 78.80% 22,279 5 Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director 168,274,878 97.54 4,249,111 2.46 172,523,989 78.80% 20,584 6 Re-elect Helen Jones as a Director 169,530,339 98.27 2,993,150 1.73 172,523,489 78.80% 21,084 7 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director 163,881,885 98.31 2,821,041 1.69 166,702,926 76.14% 5,841,647 8 Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director 171,247,955 99.26 1,276,034 0.74 172,523,989 78.80% 20,584 9 Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director 172,489,481 99.98 28,228 0.02 172,517,709 78.80% 26,864 10 Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 172,425,430 99.94 107,886 0.06 172,533,316 78.81% 11,257 11 Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 172,524,667 100.00 6,955 0.00 172,531,622 78.81% 12,951 12 Authorise the Company to make political donations 159,725,401 92.58 12,810,143 7.42 172,535,544 78.81% 9,029 13 Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities 140,270,870 81.30 32,261,912 18.70 172,532,782 78.81% 11,791 14 Disapply statutory pre-emption rights* 140,466,216 81.42 32,064,612 18.58 172,530,828 78.81% 13,745 15 Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares* 172,458,915 99.97 55,439 0.03 172,514,354 78.80% 30,219 16 Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be called on 14 days clear notice* 170,415,850 98.77 2,126,075 1.23 172,541,925 78.81% 2,648 17 Authorise the establishment of the Halfords Group Deferred Bonus Plan 2022 172,444,503 99.96 75,147 0.04 172,519,650 78.80% 24,923 Notes * Special resolution requiring a 75% majority. **A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes For and Against a resolution. These results will also be made available on the Companys website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

