08.09.2022 11:30:04

Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

08-Sep-2022 / 10:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the Company) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 7 September 2022. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 5 September 2022, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.

Resolution

For

Against

Total votes validly cast

% of shares on register at 3.00 pm on 5 September 2022

No. of Votes Withheld**

No. of Votes

%

No. of Votes

%

1

Receive the Audited Financial Statements

172,404,998

100.00

4,954

0.00

172,409,952

78.75%

134,621

2

Declare a final dividend

172,540,171

100.00

1,773

0.00

172,541,944

78.81%

2,629

3

Approve the Directors Remuneration Report

156,545,528

90.75

15,953,797

9.25

172,499,325

78.79%

45,248

4

Elect Jo Hartley as a Director

172,131,385

99.77

390,909

0.23

172,522,294

78.80%

22,279

5

Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director

168,274,878

97.54

4,249,111

2.46

172,523,989

78.80%

20,584

6

Re-elect Helen Jones as a Director

169,530,339

98.27

2,993,150

1.73

172,523,489

78.80%

21,084

7

Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director

163,881,885

98.31

2,821,041

1.69

166,702,926

76.14%

5,841,647

8

Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director

171,247,955

99.26

1,276,034

0.74

172,523,989

78.80%

20,584

9

Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director

172,489,481

99.98

28,228

0.02

172,517,709

78.80%

26,864

10

Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor

172,425,430

99.94

107,886

0.06

172,533,316

78.81%

11,257

11

Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor

172,524,667

100.00

6,955

0.00

172,531,622

78.81%

12,951

12

Authorise the Company to make political donations

159,725,401

92.58

12,810,143

7.42

172,535,544

78.81%

9,029

13

Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities

140,270,870

81.30

32,261,912

18.70

172,532,782

78.81%

11,791

14

Disapply statutory pre-emption rights*

140,466,216

81.42

32,064,612

18.58

172,530,828

78.81%

13,745

15

Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares*

172,458,915

99.97

55,439

0.03

172,514,354

78.80%

30,219

16

Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be called on 14 days clear notice*

170,415,850

98.77

2,126,075

1.23

172,541,925

78.81%

2,648

17

Authorise the establishment of the Halfords Group Deferred Bonus Plan 2022

172,444,503

99.96

75,147

0.04

172,519,650

78.80%

24,923

 

 

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes For and Against a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Companys website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 186796
EQS News ID: 1438289

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438289&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

