|
07.09.2023 15:30:06
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM
|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group plc
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Halfords Group plc (the Company) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2023. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2023, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.
Notes
* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes For and Against a resolution.
These results will also be made available on the Companys website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|269988
|EQS News ID:
|1721309
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Halfords Group PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.09.23
|Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
06.09.23
|Halfords Group PLC: 20-Week Trading Update: Financial Year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
04.09.23
|Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
31.08.23
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
02.08.23
|Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Halfords Group PLC: Board Changes (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Halfords Group PLCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Halfords Group PLCShs
|1,93
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.