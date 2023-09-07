Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM



07-Sep-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST



Halfords Group plc Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the Company) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2023. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2023, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. Resolution For Against Total votes validly cast % of shares on register at 3.00 pm on 4 September 2023 No. of Votes Withheld** No. of Votes % No. of Votes % 1 Receive the Audited Financial Statements 172,887,958 100.00 4,846 0.00 172,982,804 78.97 133,864 2 Declare a final dividend 173,005,199 100.00 4,738 0.00 173,009,937 79.03 16,731 3 Approve the Directors Remuneration Report 171,628,937 99.22 1,347,875 0.78 172,976,812 79.01 49,856 4 Approve the Directors Remuneration Policy 171,656,783 99.23 1,329,696 0.77 172,986,479 79.01 40,189 5 Elect Tanvi Gokhale as a Director 172,951,011 99.97 48,253 0.03 172,999,264 79.02 27,404 6 Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director 170,867,677 98.78 2,113,735 1.22 172,981,412 79.01 45,256 7 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director 170,537,309 98.59 2,445,465 1.41 172,982,774 79.01 43,894 8 Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director 171,686,734 99.25 1,300,390 0.75 172,987,124 79.02 39,544 9 Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director 172,813,358 99.88 199,826 0.12 173,013,184 79.03 13,484 10 Re-elect Jo Hartley as a Director 172,721,515 99.84 277,887 0.16 172,999,402 79.02 27,266 11 Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 172,979,300 99.99 13,764 0.01 172,993,064 79.02 33,604 12 Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 172,982,155 99.99 10,709 0.01 172,992,864 79.02 33,804 13 Authorise the Company to make political donations 166,076,843 95.99 6,928,914 4.01 173,005,757 79.02 20,911 14 Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities 171,728,871 99.26 1,275,929 0.74 173,004,800 79.02 21,868 15 Disapply statutory pre-emption rights* 172,962,871 99.98 36,965 0.02 172,999,836 79.02 26,832 16 Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares* 172,919,465 99.97 54,519 0.03 172,973,984 79.01 52,684 17 Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be called on 14 days clear notice* 171,916,325 99.37 1,093,736 0.63 173,010,061 79.03 16,607 18 Authorise the establishment of the Halfords Company Share Option Scheme 2023 172,830,336 99.90 169,792 0.10 173,000,128 79.02 26,540 19 Authorise the establishment of the Halfords UK Sharesave Scheme 2023 and the Halfords International Sharesave Scheme 2023 172,951,845 99.97 47,727 0.03 172,999,572 79.02 27,096 Notes * Special resolution requiring a 75% majority. **A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes For and Against a resolution. These results will also be made available on the Companys website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

