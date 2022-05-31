|
31.05.2022 16:30:03
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group plc
Total Voting Rights
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the Company) consists of 218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Tim OGorman
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|164866
|EQS News ID:
|1363737
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Halfords Group PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.05.22
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|Halfords Group PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
29.04.22
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Halfords Group PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
26.04.22
|Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|Halfords Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
14.04.22
|Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Halfords Group PLC : Director/PDMR shareholding (Investegate)