08.08.2023 09:03:55
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group plc
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the Company) consists of 218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|262940
|EQS News ID:
|1697893
